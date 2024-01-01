Highlights Arsenal may need to reinforce their squad in January to have a chance of winning the Premier League title.

Finding a consistent goal-scoring striker might not be a priority for Arsenal, and it may be difficult to secure one in the current transfer market.

Arsenal's main priority in January is to bring in an additional centre-back, making a striker signing less of a priority for the club.

Arsenal could consider reinforcing their squad in the January transfer window if they want to stand a chance of winning the Premier League title, and Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth has spoken to GIVEMESPORT about their plans in the market, hinting that signing a new striker might be a difficult task.

While Gabriel Jesus and Eddie Nketiah have been the primary attacking options this season, Mikel Arteta could be exploring the possibility of securing a striker capable of netting 20 or more goals in the Premier League. Manchester City, of course, have the free-scoring Erling Haaland to be the difference-maker in games, whereas the Gunners don't have a player who finds the back of the net as consistently as the Norweigan.

Arteta's side have been linked with a host of strikers with many supporters keen to see one sign on the dotted line during the January transfer window, but there are other areas of the pitch which could also be a priority.

Arsenal have other priorities in January

Although the lack of goals in attack might be a concern for Arsenal, they have plenty of options to play in the centre-forward role. Thomas Partey's future is currently up in the air, with journalist Dean Jones recently telling GIVEMESPORT that he could seal a departure in January. Despite his lack of minutes this season, this could become an area of concern when it comes to depth.

Jones has also revealed to GIVEMESPORT that Arsenal's main priority is going to be to bring in an additional centre-back, so securing the signature of a striker might be further down the pecking order than some supporters may think. It's rare to see a club make wholesale additions in the winter window, so the fans at the Emirates Stadium might have to stay patient. Bringing in a player who is going to have a significant impact on the squad for a reasonable fee is difficult, with selling clubs reluctant to sanction departures of their key stars in the middle of the season.

Dharmesh Sheth - a striker might be unlikely

Sheth has suggested that he can't see a lot of money being spent by Arsenal during the January window after spending a significant amount in the summer, but they might see this campaign as a huge opportunity, with reinforcements aiding their push for the title. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Sheth said...

"I can't see big, big money being spent by Arsenal, simply because they did the majority of their business in the summer. You can never say never, and maybe if a long-term target was to become available, then could Arsenal go into the market and sort something like that out? I just wonder whether they're looking at it and thinking this is a huge opportunity. They had a huge opportunity last season just fell a little bit short when they didn't win the league. They've got a massive opportunity to win the league once again this season. I just wonder whether it would need a little bit of recruitment in January to maybe get them over the line."

Sheth has also discussed the prospect of the Gunners signing a striker, but reiterates the fact that it won't be easy to find a club willing to sanction the sale of a 20-goal-a-season forward...

"We've been talking about a striker and I know Arsenal fans have been crying out that they need another striker. Gabriel Jesus, they keep saying he's not the out-and-out number nine that Arsenal require. But that's easier said than done, isn't it? How do you buy a 20-goal-a-season striker? Because if that player is scoring 20 goals a season, the selling club are very unlikely to let him go in a January transfer window, and least of all for money that Arsenal would be prepared to pay."

Arteta 'seriously interested' in Martin Zubimendi

As mentioned, adding another body in the middle of the park could be one of Arteta's priorities before the deadline at the end of the month. According to journalist Jones, in a conversation with GIVEMESPORT, Arteta is a huge admirer of Real Sociedad's Martin Zubimendi and the Gunners are seriously interested in bringing him to the Premier League.

Arteta is said to be leading the interest in Zubimendi due to his admiration for the Spaniard, but it's unclear how high on their list of targets he is. A January move could be difficult for the La Real midfielder, with his club unlikely to be willing to sanction a move in the middle of the season.