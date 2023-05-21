Arsenal target Joao Cancelo is similar to Trent Alexander-Arnold, journalist Paul Brown has told GIVEMESPORT.

If the Gunners want to compete with Manchester City for the Premier League title once again, they will want to continue to bring in reinforcements.

Arsenal transfer news - Joao Cancelo

Cancelo signed for City for a fee of £60m from Juventus back in 2019, according to Sky Sports.

The Portuguese international fell out of favour under Pep Guardiola this season and was sent out on loan to Bayern Munich, meaning his future could be in doubt at the end of the campaign.

Journalist Dean Jones recently told GIVEMESPORT that rumours linking Cancelo with a move to the Emirates Stadium are now gathering momentum, after 90min reported that Arsenal, Bayern Munich, and Barcelona were all interested in the defender.

However, Guardiola certainly hasn't ruled out Cancelo returning to the City first-team next campaign, when his loan in Germany expires.

He said: "Cancelo has always been so appreciated here. We can't forget what he did here. He has been, and maybe will be, but has been such an important player for us."

What has Brown said about Cancelo?

Brown has suggested that Cancelo is a similar player to Alexander-Arnold and can be extremely effective in a 'tucked in' role.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "Cancelo is a strange one because he was in contention for Premier League Player of the Year honours when he was on it at Man City, but his form really dropped off.

"He reminds me of Alexander-Arnold, he's not really a full-back. When he plays that tucked in role, gets involved in the play and is able to get forward, he's brilliant.

"He can do things that other players in that position can't."

Would Cancelo be a good signing for Arsenal?

Adding strength in depth is going to be crucial for the Gunners going into next season, with Champions League football on the horizon.

Man City have shown this campaign how important it is to have plenty of quality throughout the squad, rather than just in your starting 11.

The former Juventus defender has 64 assists in his career, according to Transfermarkt, so there's no doubt he would add some creativity to Mikel Arteta's side from defence.

It certainly won't be easy convincing City to part ways with Cancelo considering how close their Premier League title race has been this term.