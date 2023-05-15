Arsenal have sent scouts to watch Croatian defender Josip Sutalo, journalist Rudy Galetti has told GIVEMESPORT.

The Gunners will be in the market for reinforcements to continue competing with Manchester City at the top of the Premier League.

Arsenal transfer news - Josip Sutalo

Sutalo has spent his whole career playing in Croatia for Dinamo Zagreb, so you'd imagine there will come a time when he wants to push himself in a top-five European league.

The Evening Standard have recently reported that Arsenal are interested in signing Sutalo, but no official talks have taken place yet.

Gabriel Magalhaes and William Saliba have been Mikel Arteta's first-choice pairing this season, but with the latter injured for the last few weeks of the campaign, the Gunners have struggled.

Adding strength in depth will be key for Arsenal, who have allowed the league title to slip out of their hands towards the end of the term.

After their catastrophic defeat at home to Brighton & Hove Albion at the weekend, the north London side are now four points behind Man City, having played a game more than the Manchester club.

A central defender may not have seemed like a priority position to improve earlier in the season, but having seen the drop off since Saliba suffered an injury, Arsenal's transfer plans may have changed.

What has Galetti said about Sutalo?

Galetti has suggested that Arsenal are one of many clubs keeping tabs on Sutalo ahead of the summer transfer window.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "Arsenal scouts are looking closely at the player who could be available for around £17m. Let's also pay attention to the competition that is rich and fierce.

"Fiorentina, RB Leipzig, Fulham, Wolfsburg, and Manchester United also interested in the player."

Would Sutalo be a good signing?

According to reports in Croatia, Sutalo is keen on a move to the Emirates Stadium.

Rob Holding has stepped up at times in Saliba's absence, but the English defender hasn't had the best of seasons, ranking 16th in the Arsenal squad according to Sofascore's rating system, with a score of 6.68 in the Premier League.

The same statistics site gives Sutalo a rating of 7.15 throughout the season, so he could certainly be an upgrade on Holding as a backup defender.

If the Gunners can secure the signature of Sutalo for a fee of £17m, then it could be a smart signing.