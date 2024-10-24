Arsenal have decided to continue keeping tabs on long-term target Noa Lang ahead of potentially attempting to lure the PSV Eindhoven star to the Emirates Stadium as boss Mikel Arteta has set his sights on bolstering his squad in the attacking third within the next 12 months, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

The Gunners improved their wide options in the final stages of the summer transfer window when they completed the loan signing of Raheem Sterling in a deal which involves parent club Chelsea paying the majority of his pay package, but his temporary arrival was only a short-term fix.

Having splashed the cash in other positions, with Riccardo Calafiori being the most expensive close season acquisition thanks to sealing a £42million switch from Bologna, Arteta is working closely with sporting director Edu to identify potential recruits as Arsenal prepare for the opportunity to conduct further business in January.

Gunners Monitoring Lang Before Potential Bid

North Londoners are long-term admirers of Dutchman

Lang has remained on Arsenal's radar after impressing in a PSV shirt during the early stages of the campaign, according to GMS sources, and the north Londoners will continue monitoring his performances ahead of potentially upping the ante in their pursuit by testing his current employers' resolve with a formal offer.

The Netherlands international found the back of the net for the third time this season when he got his name on the scoresheet during a Champions League stalemate with Paris Saint-Germain earlier this week, while he has also registered one assist over the course of 11 appearances in all competitions.

GMS sources have been informed that Arsenal have admired Lang for a number of years, resulting in them being determined to carry on watching his development closely, and his continued impact at PSV has raised intrigue over whether they could eventually consider a serious move as there is a possibility of not attempting to keep Sterling permanently.

Noa Lang's statistical averages per 90 minutes in domestic action this season compared to Raheem Sterling Noa Lang Raheem Sterling Shot-creating actions 5.83 3.57 Shots 2.78 1.43 Key passes 1.11 0.71 Shots on target 0.56 0.00 Goals 0.28 0.00 Assists 0.28 0.00 Statistics correct as of 24/10/2024

The 25-year-old's contract - which allows him to pocket slightly more than £25,000-per-week at the Philips Stadion - is not due to expire until the summer of 2028, meaning the Premier League title-chasers will have to be willing to splash the cash if they want to lure him away from his homeland in the coming months.

Lang caught the eye of Arsenal's key decision-makers when he came up against them in the Champions League last season, GMS sources have learned, and their interest has refused to go away after they have seen him become one of PSV's key performers after injury forced him to watch on from the sidelines for lengthy spells of last term's Eredivisie title win.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Noa Lang won five ground duels and made three successful dribble attempts during PSV Eindhoven's Champions League defeat to Arsenal in September 2023

Arteta Could Face Competition for Lang Deal

Winger may secure further interest in key PSV clashes

GMS sources have been told that Arsenal are in danger of facing competition if Lang continues making waves at PSV as the trip to Ajax next month is expected to attract scouts, while a Champions League clash with Liverpool in January will give him a platform to show where he is at in terms of fulfilling his potential.

The winger has got his name on the scoresheet 51 times over the course of his senior club career, while he has also been compared to Neymar by agent Bart Baving, and the Gunners are keen to discover whether he is capable of adjusting to the rigours of the Premier League at this stage.

Arsenal are expected to add to their frontline at the end of the season, with GMS sources recently revealing that the capital club could pre-agree a deal with RB Leipzig for Benjamin Sesko in an attempt to beat other interested parties to his signature, but Lang is on their radar as an option if they aim to make themselves more dangerous from wide areas.

All statistics courtesy of FBref and Sofascore