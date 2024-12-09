Atalanta star Ademola Lookman has become one of Serie A’s standout players, sparking significant interest from Arsenal and a trio of Premier League rivals.

His performances this season have been exceptional, with the winger named man of the match as he scored a late winner in his current employers' latest victory over AC Milan.

Lookman has 10 goals and five assists from 16 games across Italian top flight and Champions League this season, yet Premier League recruitment staff face a challenge in evaluating whether his success overseas can translate back to England.

Quartet Keeping Tabs on Lookman's Displays

Summer switch more feasible than completing January move

Lookman, who is under contract with Atalanta until 2026, is valued at approximately £25 million. While a January transfer seems unlikely, a move at the end of the season could be more feasible.

Arsenal, Liverpool, Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur are among the clubs to have kept a close eye on the "unstoppable" 26-year-old over the past year, with the quartet having scouts watch him recently.

Lookman’s current form is an uplift from his earlier Premier League stints. During spells with Everton, Fulham and Leicester City, he showed glimpses of potential but never reached the regular levels he is achieving now in Italy.

Under head coach Gian Piero Gasperini at Atalanta, his goal contributions are more regular as he thrives in a very specific system that encourages the use of a strong wing-back and Mateo Retegui as the central frontman.

Lookman has an attacking role that would be difficult to replicate anywhere else, but his strengths - direct running, sharp movement, and an eye for goal - are fully utilised. This has raised questions for Premier League recruiters, who need to work out whether Lookman could take his Serie A form into the Premier League.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Ademola Lookman has been averaging a Serie A goal every 104 minutes this season

Lookman Entertaining Premier League Return

Winger giving interested parties encouragement in pursuit

For English clubs, determining whether Lookman could adapt to their respective systems is a crucial part of the evaluation process. Despite these uncertainties, sources have told GMS that Atalanta's talisman is open to a return to England. For pursuing clubs, this is encouraging, but also adds another layer of complexity.

Intermediaries suggest that while there is strong interest, recruiters are cautious about whether Lookman can maintain his current level outside of Gasperini’s system.

Lookman’s time in Italy has undoubtedly elevated his game, but it also poses a unique challenge. Atalanta’s tactical set-up emphasises fluid attacking transitions, giving Lookman the freedom to operate in spaces where he thrives.

Atalanta are unlikely to let Lookman leave during the January transfer window, given his importance to their ongoing campaign. However, a summer transfer appears more realistic. By then, Premier League clubs will have had more time to assess his performances and determine whether his skillset is worth the investment.

All statistics courtesy of Sofascore - correct as of 09/12/2024