Highlights Arsenal are eyeing a potential swoop for Dusan Vlahovic despite being at risk of facing competition from a Premier League rival.

Juventus are open to selling the striker if their £51million demands are met as it would allow them to lower their wage bill and focus on bringing in a replacement.

Transfer insider Dean Jones believes there is a serious possibility of Vlahovic embarking on a fresh challenge in the English top flight ahead of next season.

Arsenal 'will be keeping an eye on' Dusan Vlahovic's situation at Juventus ahead of potentially attempting to lure him to the Emirates Stadium in the summer, but transfer insider Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT that boss Mikel Arteta is in danger of facing stiff competition from a Premier League rival.

Despite showing plenty of ambition ahead of the campaign getting underway, with Declan Rice becoming the Gunners' most expensive acquisition in their history when he completed a £105million switch from West Ham United, the north Londoners are already putting plans in place before another title push next term.

Arsenal are firmly in the race to be crowned champions in the coming weeks, having racked up more wins than any other side in the top flight this season, but Arteta and sporting director Edu are eager to land a new frontman to ensure they have fresh options amid Gabriel Jesus' lengthy spells on the sidelines.

Gunners Renew Vlahovic Interest as Juventus Valuation Emerges

Arsenal have reignited their interest in Vlahovic, according to Italian media outlet Tuttosport, and the Premier League title-chasers would have a serious chance of landing him if they are willing to meet Juventus' demands for a £51million fee because they are keen to get him off the wage bill.

The report suggests that the Serie A heavyweights would seriously consider a lucrative offer for the Serbia international, who pockets close to £215,000-per-week at the Allianz Stadium, as his departure would allow them to target Bologna's Joshua Zirkzee and Victor Boniface, of newly-crowned Bundesliga champions Bayer Leverkusen.

Although respected journalist Ben Jacobs previously told GIVEMESPORT that Arsenal's links to Vlahovic ahead of the winter transfer window were driven by agents, the capital club have retained a historical interest and he refused to rule out the possibility of a move being made in the summer.

Dusan Vlahovic's statistical averages per 90 minutes this season compared to Gabriel Jesus Dusan Vlahovic Gabriel Jesus Percentage of aerial duels won 43.4 30.0 Shots 4.38 3.40 Shots on target 1.38 1.19 Goals 0.71 0.25 Expected goals 0.69 0.40 Statistics correct as of 22/04/2024

The 24-year-old only joined Juventus in a £66.6million switch from domestic rivals Fiorentina, in January 2022, when it became clear that the Gunners and north London rivals Tottenham Hotspur were unable to meet his former employers' price tag when they were seeking fresh impetus in the attacking third.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Dusan Vlahovic has registered six or more shots in seven Serie A outings this season, while his highest tally of eight came during Juventus' 3-2 win over Frosinone in February

Dean Jones - Arteta Could See Vlahovic as Perfect Option to Improve Arsenal's Attack

Jones is confident that Arsenal will be keeping tabs on Vlahovic's future prospects at Juventus as there is a strong possibility of him being put on the market in the summer, despite finding the back of the net 17 times in 31 appearances this season, but Chelsea are in a similar situation.

The reputable journalist told GIVEMESPORT:

"Vlahovic is one of those players that can emerge as an amazing option. He has the ability to completely change the dimension of a team and, as a striker in the £50million or £60million bracket, I don’t think you can hope to find someone much better. "He has a good goals return record, still has not peaked, is a proper No.9, and I really do think he could yet emerge as an option for clubs in the Premier League in the summer. "He has important conversations coming up at Juventus, but there is real uncertainty over whether they can offer him improved terms on the contract he already has, so the likes of Arsenal and Chelsea will be keeping an eye on it."

Ramsdale Placed on Three-Man Shortlist of Targets by Wolves

Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale has been pinpointed as a leading target for Wolverhampton Wanderers ahead of the summer transfer window, according to The Sun, as the West Midlands outfit are expecting current first-choice shot-stopper Jose Sa to seal a move to the Saudi Pro League.

The report suggests that the England international, who has been restricted to just 540 minutes of Premier League action this season, has been included on a three-man shortlist which also includes Liverpool's Caoimhin Kelleher and Sunderland custodian Anthony Patterson as Molineux chief Gary O'Neil has made replacement plans.

Related Arsenal May 'Consider' Offers for Gabriel Jesus This Summer The striker has had a dip in form and Arsenal are looking for a new number nine.

But Wolves could find themselves in a battle to acquire Ramsdale if they choose to up the ante in the coming months as GIVEMESPORT sources recently revealed that the former Bournemouth man is 'open-minded' about joining Premier League rivals Newcastle United after falling down the pecking order at Arsenal.

All statistics courtesy of FBref and WhoScored