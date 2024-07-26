Highlights Arsenal are preparing to initiate talks with Real Sociedad as they have decided to prioritise attempting to land Mikel Merino after Riccardo Calafiori has officially been recruited.

The Gunners are adamant that the Euro 2024-winning midfielder is a promising fit for their system as they go in search of ending their wait for a Premier League title.

Merino has been the subject of detailed analysis as Arsenal have been keen to discover how he would integrate into their squad as well as his habits off the pitch.

Arsenal are poised to open discussions over a move for Mikel Merino as boss Mikel Arteta and key figures behind the scenes have agreed that a move for the Real Sociedad star needs to be prioritised after Riccardo Calafiori's switch to the Emirates Stadium is rubber-stamped, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

Having come agonisingly close to being crowned champions during the 2023/24 campaign, the Gunners have completed the permanent signing of David Raya for £27million following his productive loan spell from Brentford, and they are on the verge of unveiling their second acquisition of the summer.

Calafiori is due to travel to London for the first part of his medical on Friday, having seen Arsenal agree a fee with Serie A side Bologna for his services, but Arteta and sporting director Edu have been scouring the market for additional reinforcements as the August 30 deadline edges closer.

Merino Pinpointed as Promising Fit for Arteta's System

North Londoners set to open discussions over summer switch

Arteta has been backed by influential Arsenal decision makers to step up his pursuit of Merino after Calafiori is officially announced as their second signing of the transfer window, according to GMS sources, and there is a strong belief within the hierarchy that the Sociedad midfielder is a promising fit for their system.

The 28-year-old played a crucial role in Spain winning Euro 2024 as he appeared in all seven of his country's encounters en route to getting their hands on the trophy and grabbed a crucial extra-time goal in the quarter-final victory over Germany, but there are doubts over where he will be plying his trade during the upcoming campaign.

GMS sources have been informed that Arsenal are set to make contact with Sociedad imminently as they are eager to land Merino after beginning to turn their attentions towards pinpointing their next priority target after the finer details of the deal for Calafiori have been ironed out.

Mikel Merino's statistics over the course of his club career Club Appearances Goals Assists Yellow cards Sent off Real Sociedad 242 27 30 56 2 Osasuna 67 8 5 22 2 Newcastle United 25 1 1 4 0 Borussia Dortmund 9 0 0 1 0 Statistics correct as of 26/07/2024

The Gunners' intention has been to study the market and let it settle, resulting in previous targets Douglas Luiz and Amadou Onana moving to Juventus and Aston Villa respectively, while Newcastle United's asking price for Bruno Guimareas is out of reach and persuading Martin Zubimendi to leave Sociedad is difficult.

Merino's Spain teammate Fabian Ruiz is also on Arsenal's radar after catching the eye with his performances at Euro 2024, GMS sources have learned, but the Paris Saint-Germain man is not currently at the top of Arteta's shopping list as he seeks an ideal midfield partner for Declan Rice.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Mikel Merino was one of four members of the Spain squad to feature in every clash at Euro 2024, while he covered 28.1 kilometres over the course of 178 minutes on the pitch

Gunners Have Undertaken Detailed Analysis on Merino

Spain international identified as ideal recruit with realistic price tag

GMS sources have been told that Merino has been the subject of detailed analysis as Arsenal have been keen to discover how he would fit into their squad as well as his habits off the pitch ahead of potentially testing his current employers' resolve with a formal bid a matter of weeks before the season gets underway.

The capital club have been considering the addition of a new midfielder as imperative if they want to stand a chance of being the side to deny Manchester City a fifth Premier League title on the spin, and there have been promising indications that the former Newcastle United and Borussia Dortmund man is the ideal recruit.

Arsenal are eager to learn the exact terms needed to tempt Sociedad into selling Merino, GMS sources understand, and there is confidence of their advances progressing as he has been identified as being a good value signing in the current market, while an agreement with the La Liga outfit has been deemed realistic.

GMS sources recently revealed that Arteta is adamant that the £25million price tag slapped on Merino is reasonable, particularly in the aftermath of winning silverware on the international stage, and the Gunners began exploring whether a deal would be possible after teammate Zubimendi was non-committal over his future.

