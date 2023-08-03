Arsenal have been linked with a move for Napoli winger Khvicha Kvaratskhelia this summer, and journalist Paul Brown has given some insight into their chances of completing a deal, while speaking to GIVEMESPORT.

The Georgian superstar was pivotal during Napoli's Serie A title win last season, and he's undoubtedly going to be attracting interest from some of the biggest clubs in the world.

Arsenal transfer news - Khvicha Kvaratskhelia

So far this summer, Arsenal have completed the signings of Declan Rice, Jurrien Timber, and Kai Havertz.

After missing out on the Premier League title to Manchester City, the north London club had to bring in quality in multiple areas of the pitch, adding competition throughout the squad and improving the starting 11.

Another player who has been linked with a move to the Emirates Stadium is Napoli star Kvaratskhelia.

According to Football Transfers, the Gunners are considering a move for the 22-year-old during the summer transfer window, but the asking price could be a major stumbling block.

It's understood that Napoli reportedly value Kvaratskhelia at around £140m as they are currently not interested in allowing him to depart.

With Bukayo Saka featuring heavily last season, rarely getting a chance to rest and recover, Mikel Arteta may be looking to bring in some much-needed competition on the wing.

Journalist Dean Jones previously told GIVEMESPORT that Arsenal could look to sign another forward player towards the end of the window.

Now, Brown has given some insight into whether he believes Arsenal could secure the signature of Kvaratskhelia this summer.

What has Brown said about Arsenal?

Brown has suggested that Kvaratskhelia would be an exciting signing if the Gunners manage to get a deal over the line over the next few weeks.

However, the journalist has also claimed that he wouldn't expect Arsenal to pay anywhere near the figure Napoli are hoping to receive for the winger.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "It would be quite exciting on paper, yeah. This guy is very highly rated, has a pretty good strike rate, and would come in and potentially be quite dynamic.

"Because he's highly rated, though, he comes with a very high price tag as well. I can't see Arsenal going anywhere near the kind of figures that people in Italy think he's worth.

"So if that interest is followed up, it can only be because they think that the club will accept a lot less than has publicly put out there."

What's next for Arsenal?

The Gunners have secured some big signings early in the window, so we could see them slow down in the transfer market.

However, one player who has been scouted is Croatian youngster Martin Baturina, with Daily Express journalist Ryan Taylor telling GIVEMESPORT that he caught their eye whilst playing for Dinamo Zagreb.

TalkSPORT reporter Alex Crook has also revealed to GMS that Brentford goalkeeper David Raya is on Arsenal's radar this summer.

It's clear to see that Arteta is looking to add competition throughout his squad, not just bringing in guaranteed starters.