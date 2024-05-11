Highlights Kieran Tierney's future at Arsenal looks uncertain as squad depth and tactical fit pose challenges for the defender's place in the team.

Despite injury issues while on loan at Real Sociedad, the left-back has expressed interest in continuing his European experience in leagues like La Liga or Serie A.

Tierney has spoken about why exactly he feels it's likely that he will be sold in the summer.

Arsenal defender Kieran Tierney was once tipped to be club captain but it now looks as though his future lies away from north London. Having spent the season on loan at Real Sociedad, the left-back has recently admitted "there is every chance" he'll be leaving in the summer.

The Gunners have had a fine season, as they push for their first Premier League title in 20 years. Regardless of how things play out in the end, Mikel Arteta has continued to develop his team year after year, proving himself as one of the best coaches in the world.

A ruthless nature has been key for the Spaniard at Arsenal – cutting the likes of Mesut Ozil and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang from the team early on in his tenure. Tierney looks to be the latest popular player to lose his spot in the squad, although this comes down to tactical reasons, as opposed to poor discipline.

Indeed, with 124 appearances for Arsenal, it looks as though the Scotland international has played his last game in north London and will be leaving in the summer. When he was asked by The Athletic if it's likely he'll be on the move, he replied:

“There is every chance. Look at the squad depth in that position now. They have (Oleksandr) Zinchenko, (Jurrien) Timber, (Takehiro) Tomiyasu, (Jakub) Kiwior. Four players can play there. So if I go back and it’s the same as before then I’m not silly, I know the chances are I’ll be leaving."

Tierney Career Stats Club Games Goals Assists Minutes Celtic 170 8 37 14,548 Arsenal 124 5 13 8,246 Real Sociedad 22 0 2 1,229

Tierney on his Arsenal Future

"I’m not silly, I know the chances are I’ll be leaving"

Tierney has enjoyed a pretty good time in Spain, playing 23 times in all competitions while on loan with Real Sociedad. This includes a couple of outings as his team made it to the last 16 in the Champions League before crashing out against Paris Saint-Germain.

However, injury issues have been a problem in La Liga, just as they have been for the defender throughout his career. Two hamstring tears and a recent adductor injury have prevented him from making even more of an impact (with just 11 league stats under his belt). Still, amid talk of a possible return to Celtic, it sounds as though he would be happy to stay put, or at least continue his European experience:

“I could see myself playing in Spain or Italy. I love La Liga. It’s a great league and I’ve enjoyed this season a lot. I don’t want to be jumping about to loads of different places, though. I want to get used to it and adapt to it so I can kick on.”

What Went Wrong for Tierney at Arsenal

Injury issues and a poor tactical fit

Tierney still has a contract which runs until the summer of 2026. With that in mind, his time at Arsenal isn't definitely up. He admitted as much when speaking to The Athletic, saying: “You never know in football. You get the rare case with (William) Saliba, where he came back after a couple of good seasons (out on loan) but you don’t see it too often with someone who has played for four years, left, and then come back to play again.

"Stranger things have happened. I could go back and there is a place for me. So I’m prepared for both.”

That said, it feels pretty unlikely that he will resurrect his Arsenal career at this point. One key issue for him under Arteta was availability. As has been the case in Spain, fitness issues have plagued Tierney for some time now.

He had many different injuries during his four seasons with the Gunners, missing a total of 293 days. As a result, he failed to play 30 league games in any one of his campaigns in north London.

Another issue is his tactical suitability. At Celtic he was asked to play like a traditional fullback, bombing up and down the flank, getting to the byline and putting in crosses. He did this with great success, mustering 37 assists with the Scottish giants.

As is well known, Arteta comes from the Pep Guardiola school of thinking which requires the fullback to step into the middle of the park and control the play almost like a midfielder. The arrival of Oleksandr Zinchenko from Man City in the summer of 2023, saw the Ukraine international make the inverted fullback role his own.

Tierney looked like an awkward fit whenever playing that position, lacking the tactical awareness and technical ability to quite do what was required of him. And as he mentioned in his interview, Jurrien Timber, Takehiro Tomiyasu, and Jakub Kiwior are all now rivals for that hybrid left-back role, meaning there is every chance Tierney had played his last game in an Arsenal shirt.

Stats via Transfermarkt (as of 12/05/24).