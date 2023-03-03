The Arsenal hierarchy are open to splashing the cash during the summer transfer window, it has been claimed.

Arsenal owner Stan Kroenke and non-executive director Josh Kroenke are 'willing to back' Mikel Arteta by spending big in order to land West Ham United star Declan Rice at the Emirates Stadium, Football.London journalist Kaya Kaynak has told GiveMeSport.

The Gunners are currently in pole position for the Premier League title, while they are still in the hunt for silverware in the Europa League as well, but boss Arteta will be handed another opportunity to bolster his squad in the summer.

Arsenal transfer news - Declan Rice

According to Football Insider, Arsenal are in sustained contact with Rice's representatives and have moved into pole position to acquire his services.

The report suggests the Gunners are willing to hand West Ham's captain a long-term contract worth £200,000-per-week as they look to steal a march on other suitors and reach an agreement ahead of the transfer window officially opening for business.

Respected journalist Paul Brown recently told GiveMeSport that Arsenal 'will have to smash a few records' in order to win the race for Rice's signature.

Manchester United are one of the north Londoners' biggest competitors in the hunt for the central midfielder as the Carabao Cup winners believe they can convince him to move to Old Trafford despite his wishes to remain in the capital.

Although Rice is set to enter the final 12 months of his £60,000-per-week West Ham contract in the summer, his current employers could exercise an option to extend the agreement by another year.

What has Kaya Kaynak said about Rice?

Kaynak understands the Kroenkes are willing to spend big during the summer transfer window and a lucrative fee could be splashed out on Rice.

Football.London's chief Gunners reporter believes West Ham may hold out for up to £100million for the England international.

Kaynak told GiveMeSport: "What I think they are willing to do is fund Arsenal in terms of them improving the squad.

"We've seen this with the Declan Rice move because it's likely that he'll cost between £80million and £100million, potentially more. The Kroenkes are willing to back Mikel Arteta for that."

Would Rice be an upgrade on Arsenal's current midfielders?

FBref statistics show Rice has averaged more blocks, interceptions and has a better pass completion rate per 90 minutes than current Arsenal trio Thomas Partey, Granit Xhaka and Jorginho this season.

That emphasises the 24-year-old, who has already indicated that he wants to leave West Ham in order to challenge for trophies and compete in the Champions League, would be an upgrade.

Rice also boasts an abundance of Premier League experience, having made close to 200 appearances in the competition, and that will be a huge attraction for Arteta.

Sofascore handed the Hammers' talisman an 8.2 match rating when he found the back of the net, completed four key passes and won three aerial duels during a 4-0 victory over Nottingham Forest last weekend.

Although it is likely that Rice would have to become Arsenal's record signing, surpassing the £72million fee they paid for Nicolas Pepe, he would be worth the outlay.

