Arsenal "might want to" sign one or two more players before the end of the transfer window, as journalist Ben Jacobs suggests to GIVEMESPORT what would need to occur for this to happen at the Emirates Stadium.

Mikel Arteta and sporting director Edu Gaspar moved early in the transfer market to secure their primary targets this summer.

Arsenal transfer news – Latest

Arsenal have already spent big this summer after coming as close to winning the Premier League as they have since their last triumph in 2004 last season. Therefore, the board backed Arteta and provided him with additions that they hope pushes them ahead of Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City outfit in the race for the title.

According to Sky Sports, Arsenal have spent £208m on signing Chelsea’s Kai Havertz, Ajax’s Jurrien Timber and West Ham United’s Declan Rice, whilst Brentford goalkeeper David Raya has arrived on a season-long loan. However, defender Timber suffered an anterior cruciate ligament injury in the Gunners’ season opener against Nottingham Forest two weeks ago, keeping him sidelined for a long-term period.

Therefore, it would be unsurprising to see Arsenal dip into the transfer market and make another signing to replace the centre-back, who can also operate as a right-back if required. The MailOnline report that the Gunners are admirers of Crystal Palace centre-back Marc Guehi, but landing the defender at this stage would be difficult.

Transfer insider Dean Jones wrote in his GIVEMESPORT column before the market’s opening that the Eagles star was a “prime” target for the north London outfit. But Jacobs has claimed that Arsenal are focused on outgoings, hinting that departures are required to sanction any incomings at the Emirates before next Friday’s transfer deadline.

What has Jacobs said about Arsenal?

Asked how serious Arsenal’s interest could be in Guehi this summer, Jacobs told GIVEMESPORT: “I think that the Palace position, and we saw this with Michael Olise as well, is that they’ll be firm when they want to keep players. So, there are no guarantees, and Arsenal also are focused on outgoings.

“They might want to bring in one or two more between now and when the window shuts, and it's that crazy period when there's just a lot of movement everywhere. So, we could see some surprises. What we've seen so far is a lot of enquiries for Guehi and a lot of rebuffs from Crystal Palace.”

Who else could Arsenal sign this summer?

Arsenal are surveying several transfer targets heading into the remaining week of the summer transfer window. Daily Express journalist Ryan Taylor has suggested to GIVEMESPORT that Edu could pull “a rabbit out of the hat” by adding to their backline and midfield.

Meanwhile, according to TEAMtalk, Arsenal are interested in signing Barcelona winger Ansu Fati but have been joined in the race by fellow Premier League outfit Aston Villa. And reports in Italy claim that the Gunners are mulling over a move for Torino centre-back Perr Schurrs to replace the injured Timber. Therefore, it could be an intriguing final week of the transfer window at the Emirates Stadium.