Highlights Arsenal are leading the race to sign Wolverhampton Wanderers winger Pedro Neto after he has been identified as a summer target.

The Gunners are facing competition from north London rivals Tottenham Hotspur and five other Premier League clubs ahead of the transfer window reopening.

Wolves are hoping to secure a fee in the region of £80million as they are aware that a bidding war could drive his price up in the coming months.

Arsenal are at the front of the queue to land Pedro Neto despite facing stiff competition from a host of Premier League rivals as boss Mikel Arteta aims to lure the Wolverhampton Wanderers star to the Emirates Stadium in the summer, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

The Gunners were not afraid to splash the cash ahead of the 2023/24 season getting underway, with Declan Rice becoming the most expensive signing in the capital club's entire history when he completed a £105million switch from West Ham United, and sporting director Edu is wasting no time in putting together a shortlist of targets together.

Although Wolves are in a strong negotiating position thanks to Neto still having three years remaining on his £50,000-per-week contract at Molineux, that has not stopped Arsenal and six other sides mulling over whether to lodge a bid as they aim to bolster their wide options.

Gunners Leading Hunt for Neto Despite Stiff Competition

Wolves Have Slapped £80m Price Tag on Sought-After Talisman

Arsenal are ahead of north London rivals Tottenham Hotspur, Liverpool, Aston Villa, Manchester City and Manchester United in their level of interest in Neto ahead of the transfer window reopening in the summer, according to GMS sources, while Newcastle United are also admirers.

All of the Premier League's current top six are keen to land the Portugal international, who has led Wolves' European qualification tilt by racking up 14 goal contributions this season, but the Gunners have emerged as the frontrunners after clubs have started making plans for the 2024/25 campaign.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Pedro Neto has registered the joint-fourth highest number of assists in the Premier League this term, with his tally of nine only bettered by Pascal Gross, Kieran Trippier and Ollie Watkins

Neto's current employers do not want to end speculation over his future as they are aware that it may improve their chances of securing a hefty fee when suitors head to the negotiating table, while further interested parties could come to the fore if they look to steal a march.

GMS sources understand that Wolves value their talismanic winger at £80million after head coach Gary O'Neil has described him as 'absolutely incredible', and he has posted better figures for his creativity on the pitch than Arsenal's Gabriel Martinelli this season, but they are concerned that they will struggle to get close to his price tag unless a bidding war ensues in the coming months.

Pedro Neto's statistical averages per 90 minutes compared to Gabriel Martinelli this season Pedro Neto Gabriel Martinelli Progressive passes 3.23 3.04 Key passes 2.28 1.96 Passes into the penalty area 1.74 1.60 Passes into the final third 1.38 1.13 Assists 0.54 0.21 Statistics correct as of 12/03/2024

Neto Unlikely to Agitate for Summer Switch

Portugal International Unwilling to Put Pressure on Wolves to Sanction Exit

GMS sources have been made aware that Neto is unlikely to push for a summer move as he has built an affinity with Wolves since his arrival in August 2019, while he also has plenty of respect for the hierarchy and the West Midlands outfit's fans for how they have supported him through spells on the treatment table.

A decision over the 24-year-old's long-term future is not expected to be made until his potential involvement at the fast-approaching Euro 2024 has come to an end, meaning that it is difficult for Arsenal and his additional suitors to make a move during the early stages of the summer.

Arteta will be waiting for an update on Neto's fitness with interest as he was forced off with a hamstring injury during the first half of Wolves' win over Fulham last weekend, leading Wanderers chief O'Neil to concede his decision to include him in the starting line-up 'backfired'.

