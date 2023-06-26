Arsenal are 'leading the race' to sign Declan Rice and are set to lodge a third bid after the West Ham United star has made it clear that the Emirates Stadium is his 'preferred destination', journalist Paul Brown has told GIVEMESPORT.

The Gunners are on the verge of completing their first signing of the summer, after agreeing a £65million fee for Chelsea attacker Kai Havertz, but boss Mikel Arteta is eager to draft in further reinforcements.

Arsenal transfer news - Declan Rice

According to the Daily Mail, West Ham believe a third Arsenal bid for Rice is imminent after snubbing their opening two proposals.

The report suggests there is an understanding that the north Londoners' next proposal will be much closer to the Hammers' valuation of their captain, which stands at upwards of £100million.

Arsenal have failed with two offers worth up to £90million for Rice, which has potentially opened the door for other suitors.

Manchester City are expected to test West Ham's resolve by heading to the negotiating table, while Manchester United are readying a player-plus-cash bid.

But Daily Express journalist Ryan Taylor recently told GIVEMESPORT that Rice is keen to join Arsenal after being 'sold by Mikel Arteta's project'.

What has Paul Brown said about Rice?

Brown believes Arsenal are in pole position to land Rice because he is already favouring a move to the Emirates Stadium and the north Londoners are determined to secure his services.

The respected reporter feels the Gunners are preparing to head across the capital with another offer for the 24-year-old central midfielder.

Brown told GIVEMESPORT: "I do think Arsenal are still leading the race for Declan Rice. That's based on two things.

"Rice and his people have made it clear for weeks, to everyone that's asked them, that Arsenal would be his preferred destination this summer. That's the first big thing in their favour.

"Secondly, clearly, it's Arsenal who have been pushing the hardest. There have been two bids made already and there will be a third. He knows they're serious about taking him."

How would Rice fit into Arsenal's midfield?

Thomas Partey could be on his way out of Arsenal as, according to Sky Sport Italia, he is open to swapping the Emirates Stadium for Juventus.

There is also uncertainty over Granit Xhaka's future as he is expected to join Bundesliga side Bayer Leverkusen, but it could be argued that Rice would be an upgrade on both central midfielders.

FBref data highlights the England international averaged more blocks, interceptions and clearances per 90 minutes than the Arsenal duo last season.

Rice would make the Gunners more difficult for opponents to break down, while he has become more productive in the final third of the pitch after racking up nine goal contributions during the 2022/23 campaign.

The £60,000-per-week man, who has been described as 'world-class' by former Portsmouth boss Danny Cowley, would become one of the first names on the team-sheet in north London.