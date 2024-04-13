Highlights Arsenal are expected to lodge an offer for Sporting striker Viktor Gyokeres after boss Mikel Arteta has set his sights on improving his forward options.

The Gunners are confident that they can help the Sweden international to build on a productive season in the Portuguese top flight as he has unfulfilled potential.

Arsenal have been given fresh optimism of being able to win the race for Gyokeres' signature despite his initial preference being to join AC Milan.

Arsenal are increasingly likely to head to Sporting with a lucrative bid for Viktor Gyokeres when the summer transfer window opens for business despite the Emirates Stadium hierarchy being keen to avoid forking out the entirety of his release clause, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

The Gunners' key decision-makers were not afraid to back boss Mikel Arteta when it came to drafting in reinforcements ahead of the 2023/24 campaign, with Declan Rice becoming the most expensive acquisition in the north Londoners' history when he sealed a £105million switch from West Ham United.

Kai Havertz, Jurrien Timber and David Raya were also recruited as Arsenal looked to edge closer to ending their wait for a Premier League title, and the Spanish tactician is already scouring the market for further reinforcements despite racking up the most wins and boasting the meanest defence in the top flight this season.

Gunners Readying Opening Bid for Gyokeres

North Londoners want to avoid paying release clause in striker's contract

There is a growing feeling that Arsenal are preparing to test the waters with an offer for Gyokeres in the summer, according to GMS sources, but the Premier League table-toppers are looking to resist the temptation to trigger the £85million release clause written into his Sporting contract.

The Gunners are exploring possibilities after setting their sights on bringing in a new forward option ahead of the 2024/25 campaign, having seen Gabriel Jesus spend lengthy spells on the sidelines and Eddie Nketiah struggle to nail down a regular starting berth in the Brazilian's absence.

Viktor Gyokeres' statistical averages per 90 minutes this season compared to Gabriel Jesus and Eddie Nketiah Viktor Gyokeres Gabriel Jesus Eddie Nketiah Shots on target percentage 48.8 36.7 31.6 Key passes 1.78 1.76 0.75 Goals 0.85 0.28 0.42 Expected goals 0.60 0.42 0.38 Assists 0.39 0.21 0.17 Statistics correct as of 12/04/2024

GMS sources have been informed that Arsenal have grown on the idea of making a formal move for Gyokeres, which will test Primeira Liga champions-elect Sporting's resolve after he has scored 36 goals so far this term, as they are admirers of his style and believe he still has ambition and unfulfilled potential.

Respected journalist Ben Jacobs recently told GIVEMESPORT that the north Londoners have been scouting the Sweden international ahead of potentially upping the ante in their pursuit, while Arteta has also been tasking the recruitment department with running the rule over RB Leipzig frontman Benjamin Sesko.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Viktor Gyokeres has scored one Primeira Liga hat-trick this season, during Sporting's 6-1 thrashing of Boavista in March, while he has bagged a brace on five occasions in the Portuguese top flight

Arteta Handed Fresh Optimism in Gyokeres Pursuit

AC Milan could struggle to meet Sporting's demands

GMS sources understand that Arsenal have been given hope of being able to beat other admirers to Gyokeres' signature as, despite early explorations leading to the conclusion that the former Coventry City talisman would be more likely to remain on the continent if he leaves Sporting, his options have become limited as very few clubs are able to meet his current employers' demands.

Although Serie A heavyweights AC Milan were of interest to the 25-year-old, it is unlikely that a move to the San Siro will be on the cards if Rafael Leao stays with the Rossoneri as they will not have gained a financial windfall, potentially increasing the chances of Arteta being able to convince him to head to the Emirates Stadium.

Related Exclusive: Arsenal 'Convinced' Mikel Arteta Will Stay After Exit Rumour Arsenal are confident that Mikel Arteta will not be leaving the Emirates Stadium hot-seat during the summer

GMS sources recently revealed that Gyokeres has found the possibility of testing himself in new surroundings an enticing prospect, but a big-money move to AC Milan was initially seen as his preferred destination instead of competing in the Premier League after previously being on Brighton & Hove Albion's books.

All statistics courtesy of FBref and WhoScored