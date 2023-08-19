Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta could make a late move for Timothy Castagne as the Leicester City star fits the bill for a key reason after Jurrien Timber was forced onto the Emirates Stadium sidelines, journalist Ben Jacobs has told GIVEMESPORT.

The Gunners have suffered a serious blow during the early stages of the new campaign as Timber is expected to be out of action for a lengthy period after sustaining an anterior cruciate ligament injury during his Premier League debut against Nottingham Forest last weekend.

Arsenal transfer news - Timothy Castagne

According to the Express, Arsenal may look to take advantage of Leicester dropping into the Championship by raiding them for Castagne.

The report suggests the Belgium international, who has made 112 appearances during his time with the Foxes, could be a cost-effective option as the north Londoners scour the market for a Timber replacement, and he has been tracked by scouts amid additional interest from Fulham and Juventus.

It is understood that Arsenal held discussions with Leicester when they looked to acquire Castagne earlier in the window, but he has remained at the King Power Stadium for now.

The Midlands outfit are willing to cash in on the 27-year-old right-back ahead of the September 1 deadline and have slapped a £13million price tag on him.

Castagne has entered the final two years of his Leicester contract, which allows him to pocket £65,000-per-week.

What has Ben Jacobs said about Castagne?

Jacobs believes that Arsenal are not looking to spend big on a new defender after already forking out £38million on Timber prior to his injury.

The journalist feels Castagne or Southampton's Kyle Walker-Peters would fit the bill ahead of the Netherlands international returning to action.

Jacobs told GIVEMESPORT: "I think Arsenal will be looking to be quite shrewd in the market at this point. The type of player, should they move, might actually be less showy or expensive and more just the right fit at the right time.

"Perhaps that's where a Kyle Walker-Peters comes in. They've obviously been linked earlier in the window with Timothy Castagne at Leicester.

"These type of players tend to wow the fanbase less, but might be the right type of profile for Arsenal to make sure that they've got cover and depth, but also to ensure that the original plan - which was obviously bringing in Timber - still stays in place when he returns and is fit."

What's next for Arsenal?

Arsenal striker Folarin Balogun could be offered a route out of the Emirates Stadium by Fulham as, according to MailOnline, the Cottagers are considering heading to the negotiating table.

The report suggests the west Londoners have identified the United States international as a potential replacement for Aleksandar Mitrovic, but the Gunners are seeking £50million.

Balogun has publicly confirmed that he will not entertain another loan move, having returned from French side Reims at the end of last season, and would prefer a permanent exit if he does not feature in Arteta's immediate plans.

But respected journalist Paul Brown recently told GIVEMESPORT that Arsenal will not consider offloading their academy graduate for a cut-price fee.

The Gunners' valuation initially frightened off Inter Milan, while Chelsea have held discussions with Balogun's representatives ahead of a potential move to Stamford Bridge.

Arch-rivals Tottenham Hotspur have also been circling for the 22-year-old frontman as he seeks regular game-time.