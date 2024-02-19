Highlights Martin Zubimendi is aware that he has been pinpointed as a target by Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta ahead of the summer window.

The Real Sociedad defensive midfielder is also being coveted by the likes of Liverpool, Manchester United and Bayern Munich.

Transfer insider Dean Jones believes that Arsenal could steal a march on other suitors thanks to Arteta's links to Zubimendi's current employers.

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta is a 'big admirer' of Martin Zubimendi and the Real Sociedad star is aware that the Gunners want to lure him to the Emirates Stadium, but transfer insider Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT that the Spain international is facing a 'big decision' as a move to another Premier League club could also be a possibility in the coming months.

The north Londoners have the best defensive record in the top flight, having only conceded 22 goals since the campaign got underway, and they kept another clean sheet as they sealed a 5-0 win over strugglers Burnley to keep their title push on track last weekend.

Despite the winter window closing earlier this month, Arteta is wasting no time in scouring the market for fresh options as he aims to add to the three trophies he has won since moving into the hot-seat, and Zubimendi has emerged as a target ahead of the summer window.

Gunners optimistic of tempting Zubimendi away from Sociedad

Arsenal are confident that Zubimendi could be tempted to embark on a fresh challenge in the Premier League after previously snubbing the opportunity to leave his homeland, according to the Mirror, and it has resulted in Arteta adding him to his list of potential acquisitions ahead of the 2024/25 campaign.

The report suggests that the defensive midfielder's arrival may allow Declan Rice to be deployed further up the pitch, having become the Gunners' club-record arrival thanks to completing a £105million switch from West Ham United in July, and open the door for Thomas Partey to seal his exit after struggling with injuries this season.

Statistics highlight that Zubimendi could be an upgrade on the Ghana international, who has been limited to just 341 minutes of action this term due to being forced to contend with lengthy periods on the treatment table, and Arteta has been given hope of being able to strike a deal.

Martin Zubimendi's statistical averages per 90 minutes compared to Thomas Partey over the course of their respective careers Martin Zubimendi Thomas Partey Pass completion percentage 85.8 84.4 Percentage of dribblers tackled 53.0 45.6 Clearances 1.68 1.29 Blocks 1.13 1.07 Errors 0.04 0.09 Statistics according to FBref - Correct as of 19/2/2024

It is understood that Arsenal are leading the race for Zubimendi's signature despite facing competition from the likes of Manchester United, but he needs to be convinced that leaving his boyhood club during the summer is the right option at this stage of his career.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano recently told GIVEMESPORT that the 'fantastic' 25-year-old is 'appreciated' by the Gunners ahead of potentially attempting to reach an agreement with Sociedad, while reigning Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich could head to the negotiating table at the end of the season.

Liverpool have also emerged as suitors despite there being doubts over who will be in the dugout for the 2024/25 campaign, with the Reds prepared to trigger Zubimendi's £51million release clause as they aim to frustrate Arteta in his attempts to lure him to Arsenal.

Jones believes that Zubimendi is facing a potentially career-defining decision over whether to head to the Premier League, and Arsenal's hopes of landing him could be complicated if Xabi Alonso - who the Gunners' target has described as an 'idol' - moves into the Liverpool hot-seat.

But the respected journalist understands that the Spaniard is aware of the north Londoners wanting to tempt him into a summer switch, while Arteta - who made 17 appearances for Sociedad during his playing career - may look to steal a march on other admirers by taking advantage of his links to his current employers.

When asked whether Zubimendi would be interested in heading to Liverpool if Alonso is appointed as Jurgen Klopp's successor, Jones told GIVEMESPORT:

"It would give Zubimendi a big decision to make. First and foremost, I think the player wants to consider his options carefully and be sure that if he is going to move to the Premier League, it's the club that fits him. He doesn't want to make a misstep at this stage of his career, from what I understand. "Obviously, Mikel Arteta is a big admirer of his, and he knows that Arsenal want to sign him. Arteta has his own links to Real Sociedad and the region, so that's good from an Arsenal perspective."

Smith Rowe wanted by Premier League duo ahead of possible summer swoop

Newcastle United and Aston Villa are at the front of the queue to land Emile Smith Rowe, according to Football Insider, and the Premier League duo could launch an approach if Arsenal make their academy graduate available during the summer transfer window.

The report suggests that the Gunners are weighing up whether to cash in on the creative midfielder after he has been limited to just two Premier League starts this season, while Villa head coach Unai Emery is keen to seal a reunion after managing him during a spell in the Emirates Stadium hot-seat.

Although reputable journalist Ben Jacobs recently told GIVEMESPORT that the Midlands outfit have a genuine interest in luring Smith Rowe away from his boyhood club, he also warned that sanctioning the move could divide the Arsenal fanbase as a large section of supporters want him to remain on board.

It is understood that the Gunners rejected the opportunity to send the 23-year-old out on loan to West Ham during the winter window, after the Hammers upped the ante in their pursuit, as they had no intention of approving his temporary exit and he has remained determined to fight his way back into the starting line-up.

Arsenal were in a strong negotiating position when their London rivals came calling as Smith Rowe's £40,000-per-week contract is not due to expire until the summer of 2026, but suitors are already circling for his signature as they make plans ahead of the 2024/25 campaign.