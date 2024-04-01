Highlights Arsenal remain interested in Real Sociedad midfielder Martin Zubimendi at the Emirates Stadium, according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

Arsenal remain interested in Real Sociedad midfielder Martin Zubimendi at the Emirates Stadium ahead of the 2024 summer window, according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

The Gunners are looking to bolster their squad ahead of the 2024/25 season, with head coach Mikel Arteta and sporting director Edu Gaspar working on continually improving the current side.

Arsenal are hoping to win their first Premier League title since 2004 and progress to the semi-finals of the Champions League this term, representing a hugely successful campaign for the north London giants. Meanwhile, Zubimendi has established himself as one of La Liga's leading midfielders.

Zubimendi remains on Arsenal's shortlist

Bayern Munich also 'appreciate' the midfielder

According to Fabrizio Romano, Martin Zubimendi 'remains on Arsenal's list' as the 2024 summer transfer window draws ever closer. The Gunners are looking to bolster their midfield department, despite the addition of Declan Rice last year.

In January, Romano told GIVEMESPORT that Arsenal are in 'pole position' to sign Zubimendi. The 25-year-old reportedly has a release clause worth €60m (£52m).

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Zubimendi has made 42 appearances for Real Sociedad across the 2023/24 season, scoring four goals and registering one assist.

Reports in Spain have also linked Liverpool with a move for the San Sebastian-born star, however Arsenal remain the primary interested party. Sociedad are unwilling to sell their star midfielder for a 'knockdown price', hinting that the Premier League duo will have to activate his release clause to acquire his services.

Zubimendi has established himself as a key player for Imanol Alguacil's side, having led the La Liga outfit to a place in the last-16 of the Champions League before eventually succumbing to Paris Saint-Germain. The Spain international still has three years left on his contract with Sociedad, hinting they are in no rush to sell him.

Speaking on X, Romano revealed that Bayern Munich also 'appreciate' Zubimendi, but Barcelona's initial interest has gone quiet:

"Understand Martin Zubimendi remains on Arsenal list; and he was on top of Bayern list in case Xabi Alonso was gonna become their new coach. Bayern still appreciate Zubimendi as one of the targets but final decision will be up to next manager. It's all quiet with Barça."

Zubimendi on Real Sociedad future

The midfielder is happy at his current club

Speaking about his future in 2023, Zubimendi admitted that he was happy playing at Real Sociedad, after developing through the club's academy. The midfielder has revealed that he has never planned to leave the La Liga outfit, which could make negotiations with Arsenal complex:

“I have never planned to leave Real Sociedad, I always say that. I love life here, at home, I’m so happy here. The values of this club are the same as mine so I feel very good, I always said that I’m happy."

However, the lure of playing in the Premier League for one of Europe's highest potential sides could prove a difficult prospect to turn down. Mikel Arteta and Edu will hope that the Spaniard is convinced on a move to the Emirates, where he could partner Declan Rice at the base of the side's midfield.

All statistics according to Transfermarkt, correct as of 01-04-24.