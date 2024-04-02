Highlights Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta had believed a deal to sign Mason Mount from Chelsea was "all but done" before his eventual move to Manchester United.

The 25-year-old made the move to Old Trafford in a deal which could eventually reach £60m.

Arteta's side are enjoying an excellent 2023/24 season in the Premier League and Champions League.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta felt that a "deal was all but done" for his side to sign Mason Mount at the Emirates Stadium before his eventual move to Manchester United, according to Manchester Evening News journalist Samuel Luckhurst.

The Gunners are enjoying a fantastic season in the Premier League, hoping to win their first league title since 2004 as we head into the final games of the 2023/24 campaign.

Arteta also hopes to lead his side to a place in the Champions League semi-finals, but will have to overcome reigning Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich in a two-legged quarter-final tie this month. Mount has endured a difficult first campaign at Manchester United and will hope to prove his worth in the season's final weeks.

Arteta had been convinced Mount deal was 'done'

The midfielder eventually signed for Man Utd

Mount has endured a tumultuous two years during spells at Chelsea and Manchester United. Last season, Mount's future was the subject of speculation at Stamford Bridge. The 25-year-old had headed into the final 18 months of his contract come January 2023.

In November 2022, The Daily Mail reported that Mount had turned down a £200,000 per-week contract at Chelsea, which would have seen his deal extend beyond it's 2024 expiry. The Blues academy product had sought parity with winger Raheem Sterling, who joined the west London outfit from Manchester City a few months prior. Chelsea had allowed Mount to jet off to the 2022 World Cup with England with no discussions ongoing in the background. No breakthrough was made upon his return in December.

After six months of speculation, Mount eventually signed for Manchester United for an initial £55m, with the deal potentially rising to £60m. The Portsmouth-born star penned a five-year deal at Old Trafford, hoping to lead a rebuild of the Red Devils under Erik ten Hag. In November 2023, journalist Paul Brown told GIVEMESPORT that people at Chelsea were still upset over the decision to sell Mount.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Mount has played in just 16% of available Premier League minutes throughout the 2023/24 season.

However, news of Mount's signing would have come as a surprise to Mikel Arteta, who had been convinced that a deal to acquire the midfielder's services for Arsenal was all but completed. Ahead of the Red Devils' trip to Chelsea on 4th April, journalist Samuel Luckhurst revealed that a 'well-placed United' source claimed both Liverpool and the Gunners had held talks with Mount:

"According to a well-placed United source, Mount spoke with Liverpool coach Jurgen Klopp in January last year and Mikel Arteta felt a deal was all but done."

Arsenal cope in Mount's absence

The midfielder scored his first goal of the season last weekend

Ultimately, Arsenal will feel matters have worked out for the best, with Mount struggling to make an impact in his early days at Manchester United, scoring his first goal of the season in a 1-1 draw at Brentford last weekend. In place of the England international, Arsenal acquired the services of versatile Chelsea attacker Kai Havertz in a deal worth £65m. The 24-year-old has registered 11 goal contributions in 28 Premier League appearances this term.

All statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt, correct as of 02-04-24.