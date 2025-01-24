Arsenal have been handed a significant boost in the final days of the winter transfer window as Wolverhampton Wanderers star Matheus Cunha is keen to complete a move to the Emirates Stadium despite gaining extensive interest from elsewhere, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

The Gunners are in the market for additional firepower after Gabriel Jesus suffered a season-ending anterior cruciate ligament injury during the FA Cup tie against Manchester United earlier this month, but boss Mikel Arteta and influential figures behind the scenes are running of time as the February 3 deadline is edging closer.

Although Martin Zubimendi is poised to make the switch from Real Sociedad in the summer, with Arsenal on course to trigger the £51million release clause written into his contract, the north Londoners are desperate to improve their squad for the remainder of the season as they aim to catch Premier League leaders Liverpool.

Gunners Aware of Cunha's Desire to Seal Deal

North Londoners identified as forward's preferred destination

Arsenal have already discovered that Cunha wants to join Arteta's charges this month, according to GMS sources, but they are facing an uphill battle to grant his wish as Wolves are determined to hold firm while finding themselves in the midst of a battle to maintain their top flight status.

The Gunners are not the Brazilian's only admirers as Nottingham Forest are ready to make a club-record offer in an attempt to improve their chances of bagging Champions League qualification, and it will take as much as £60million to tempt his current employers into making a U-turn over their stance.

Although GMS sources have been informed that Chelsea, Newcastle United, Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur are also showing interest, Arsenal appear to be at the front of the queue after it has come to light that Cunha's preference is to get involved in a title bid at the Emirates Stadium.

The forward has entered the final two-and-a-half-years of a contract which allows him to pocket £60,000-per-week, having opted against penning an improved deal at this stage, which has left Wolves in a difficult position and could allow the Gunners to take advantage in the final stages of the transfer window.

Despite Cunha's long-term future being shrouded in uncertainty, GMS sources have learned that Wanderers reiterated there is no way they will sell their talisman midway through the campaign as his departure would threaten to derail their hopes of avoiding relegation to the Championship.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Matheus Cunha registered five shots and one key pass during Wolverhampton Wanderers' 3-1 defeat to Chelsea earlier this week

Arteta Has to Move Quickly to Recruit Cunha

Capital club aware they could force Wolves to alter stance

GMS sources have been told that Arsenal will need to move fast if they want to stand any chance of changing Wolves' mind and beat other interested parties to an agreement, while there is an awareness behind the scenes that landing the ideal forward option before the deadline could aid their bid for silverware.

The 25-year-old, who has been described as 'sensational' by Match of the Day pundit Micah Richards, has been pinpointed as a target by the Gunners after an admission that Kai Havertz needs fresh competition in the absence of the injured Jesus, having already led the line for lengthy spells of the campaign.

Wolves standing firm has not deterred Premier League counterparts Arsenal in their pursuit of Cunha, GMS sources understand, as they have been alerted to the fact that similar situations in the past have resulted in the bidder getting their way and finding a compromise before the transfer window slams shut.

The former Atletico Madrid man is not the only big-name on Arteta's wishlist who is tempted to move onto pastures new with the Gunners as GMS sources recently revealed confidence is growing that RB Leipzig frontman Benjamin Sesko is also interested in making the switch as the deadline approaches.

All statistics courtesy of Sofascore - correct as of 24/01/2025