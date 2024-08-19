Arsenal are on course to complete the signing of leading summer target Mikel Merino within the next 24 hours as significant progress has been made in the Premier League title-chasers' attempts to lure the Real Sociedad star to the Emirates Stadium, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

Gunners boss Mikel Arteta, who saw his side get the season underway with a home victory against Wolverhampton Wanderers, has remained in the market for further reinforcements despite bolstering his defensive options with the £42million acquisition of Riccardo Calafiori from Bologna last month.

David Raya has also joined on a permanent basis for £27million after shining during a loan spell from Brentford, but sporting director Edu has been tasked with leading Arsenal's recruitment drive as they look to recover from narrowly missing out on being crowned champions during the 2023/24 campaign.

Gunners Edging Towards Merino Agreement

North Londoners made progress in negotiations over weekend

Arsenal have an opportunity to rubber-stamp Merino's arrival on Monday as they made progress in negotiations with Real Sociedad over the course of the weekend, according to GMS sources, and they are close to being given the green-light to complete the formalities and put him through medical tests.

The central midfielder was left out of his current employers' La Liga season opener against Rayo Vallecano on Sunday, due to continuous speculation over his long-term future, and the Gunners have edged towards ensuring he will be among Arteta's options for the remainder of the campaign.

Although it is unlikely that Merino will be thrown straight into the starting line-up when Arsenal travel to Aston Villa on Saturday if he seals the switch, largely due to having little time to integrate with his new teammates, GMS sources have been informed that he could be involved due to fears over Thomas Partey's limitations against strong opposition.

Mikel Merino's statistical averages per 90 minutes over the course of his domestic career compared to Thomas Partey Mikel Merino Thomas Partey Ball recoveries 7.93 7.50 Shot-creating actions 2.59 2.25 Tackles 2.56 2.62 Clearances 1.64 1.30 Blocks 1.52 1.07 Key passes 1.01 0.73 Statistics correct as of 19/08/2024

The Euro 2024-winning Spain international has entered the final year of his Real Sociedad contract, which allows him to pocket more than £52,000-per-week, and Arteta has been keen to take advantage thanks to being aware that the Spanish side will not want to take the risk of him walking away as a free agent at the end of the season.

Merino has been sold on the idea of joining Arsenal for a number of weeks, GMS sources understand, and his suitors are happy with how they have been able to haggle over a deal after the Basque Country outfit were initially determined to hold out for close to £40million in the aftermath of clinching silverware while representing his homeland.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Mikel Merino was one of four members of the Spain squad to feature in every clash at Euro 2024, while he covered 28.1 kilometres over the course of 178 minutes on the pitch

Arteta Making Merino Requests for Training

Spain international maintaining fitness levels before expected move

GMS sources have been told that Merino has been working hard to maintain his fitness levels over the past week, with Arsenal chief Arteta making specific requests for the type of training drills he wants him to be completing to boost his chances of being ready to make an instant impact if he heads to north London in the coming days.

The 28-year-old made 45 appearances for Real Sociedad last term, chalking up eight goals and five assists along the way, and the Gunners are desperate to ensure he arrives in the capital match-fit ahead of displacing Partey and becoming Declan Rice's long-term partner at the heart of the midfield.

Merino has been totally convinced of the role he would play in Arsenal's bid to end their lengthy wait to be crowned the Premier League champions, GMS sources recently revealed, and there has been optimism that a deal can be struck for in the region of £25million before the fast-approaching August 30 deadline.

Although the former Newcastle United and Borussia Dortmund man has been keen to embark on a fresh challenge at the Emirates Stadium, he has been forced to remain patient as the Gunners have not been prepared to pay over the odds for a transfer target who could be available without having to fork out a fee in less than 12 months' time.

Merino would join Calafiori in becoming a fresh face through the door ahead of the summer window slamming shut, with Raya already being accustomed to his surroundings thanks to his temporary stint last season, but GMS sources have learned that Arteta is expecting to still make one more signing after improving his options in the middle of the park.

All statistics courtesy of FBref and UEFA