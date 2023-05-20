Arsenal 'might be stuck' with Nicolas Pepe as he could look to run down his Emirates Stadium contract before becoming a free agent next year, journalist Paul Brown has told GIVEMESPORT.

The Gunners splashed out a club-record fee of £72million to sign the winger from French side Lille in 2019, but he has failed to make an impact for Mikel Arteta's side.

Arsenal transfer news - Nicolas Pepe

According to the Telegraph, it is unlikely that Pepe will be handed another minute of action in an Arsenal shirt after falling out of favour in north London.

The report suggests the Gunners will look to sell the Ivory Coast international as early as possible in the summer transfer window as they look to recoup some funds.

Pepe is currently on a season-long loan with Nice, but the deal does not include an option for the Ligue 1 side to make the switch permanent.

It is understood that the 27-year-old is keen to remain with Nice beyond the end of the campaign and although the French outfit are open to the possibility, they are biding their time before making a final decision over whether to head to the negotiating table with Arsenal.

Pepe is set to enter the final 12 months of his £140,000-per-week contract in the summer, which leaves the Gunners in a difficult situation.

What has Paul Brown said about Pepe?

Brown has refused to rule out the possibility of Arsenal sanctioning another temporary move away for Pepe in the summer.

The journalist has doubts over whether the wide-man will be open to a permanent move in the coming months as becoming a free agent next year would open up more possibilities.

Brown told GIVEMESPORT: "They sent him out on loan and they could easily do that again.

"He'd have vastly more options if he waited until he was a free agent and left then, so they might be stuck with him."

Should Arsenal sell Pepe in the summer?

There is no getting away from the fact that Pepe has been a flop in an Arsenal shirt, with Transfermarkt statistics showing he has scored 27 goals and his last appearance came 12 months ago.

Although he has found the back of the net eight times this season, the imperious form of Bukayo Saka down the Gunners' right-hand side means it will be difficult for Pepe to ever become one of the first names on the team-sheet at the Emirates Stadium.

FBref data highlights that Saka has averaged more goals, assists, tackles, blocks, interceptions and clearances than the Nice loanee since the campaign got underway.

With that being the case, Arsenal should do all they can to secure a fee in the coming months instead of potentially seeing Pepe walk away as a free agent next year.