Highlights Arsenal have identified Ajax centre-back Jorrel Hato as their first-choice defensive target ahead of the transfer window reopening for business.

The Gunners have been monitoring the 18-year-old's performances ahead of potentially testing his current employers' resolve with a bid.

Mikel Arteta has also been sending scouts to watch Fenerbahce left-back Ferdi Kadioglu in action during the closing stages of the season.

Arsenal are looking to lure Jorrel Hato to the Emirates Stadium when the transfer window reopens in the coming weeks as boss Mikel Arteta has pinpointed the Ajax star as his first-choice target after prioritising adding further strength in depth to his backline, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

The Gunners raided the Amsterdam-based giants less than 12 months ago when they tempted Jurrien Timber to north London in a deal worth up to £38million, but scouts have continued keeping an eye on the best up-and-coming talent at the Johan Cruyff Arena as plans are put in place for further incomings during the summer.

Although William Saliba and Gabriel Magalhaes have forged a potent partnership at the heart of Arsenal's backline, resulting in the capital club conceding fewer Premier League goals than any other side this season and still being firmly in the hunt to be crowned champions, Arteta and sporting director Edu are keeping tabs on teen Hato.

Gunners on Hato's Trail After Becoming Leading Target

North Londoners have been monitoring the defender's performances

Arsenal are eyeing a summer move for Hato after identifying him as their top defensive target, according to GMS sources, but Arteta has also been sending scouts to watch Fenerbahce left-back Ferdi Kadioglu in action during the closing stages of the campaign as he makes contingency plans.

Despite initially being brought in to provide Saliba and Gabriel with back-up, Jakub Kiwior has gone on to make 19 appearances at left-back this season, resulting in the Gunners being eager to recruit an alternative defensive option as they aim to take their squad to the next level after another Premier League title challenge.

Jorrel Hato's statistics this season compared to William Saliba and Gabriel Magalhaes Jorrel Hato William Saliba Gabriel Magalhaes Progressive passes 156 148 113 Tackles 67 40 47 Shot-creating actions 53 28 23 Blocks 50 32 42 Interceptions 45 29 30 Key passes 15 6 3 Statistics correct as of 16/05/2024

GMS sources have been informed that Arsenal have continued monitoring Hato, who has gone on to make 46 appearances during what has been a turbulent campaign for Ajax as they have fallen 33 points adrift of newly-crowned Eredivisie champions PSV Eindhoven, and they are confident that he would be a shrewd acquisition.

There are concerns that the north Londoners will be forced to fork out a substantial fee if they want to succeed in luring the 18-year-old away from his boyhood club as it has emerged that Ajax could seek more than £86million as a result of him making a flying start to his burgeoning career after breaking into the first-team picture.

The Dutch giants are heading into the transfer window in a strong negotiating position as Hato committed his long-term future to his current employers in March by penning a contract worth in the region of £17,000-per-week to keep him at the Johan Cruyff Arena until the summer of 2028.

Although Ajax head coach John van't Schip has described the Netherlands under-21 international as 'special' after excelling during a testing season, the club will be under new management heading into the 2024/25 campaign, leading to uncertainty over what the immediate future holds.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Jorrel Hato made six tackles during Ajax's 2-2 draw with Sparta Rotterdam in March, which has remained his highest tally in a single Eredivisie appearance this season

Arteta Not Close to Reaching Kadioglu Agreement

Reports of deal being on the verge of completion wide of the mark

Although GMS sources understand that Arsenal are not close to striking a deal for Kadioglu, contrary to overseas reports, Arteta has been tasking members of the scouting department with monitoring the Fenerbahce man's performances as he mulls over whether to up the ante in his pursuit ahead of the summer.

Suggestions that the Turkey international is edging towards heading to the Premier League for the first time in his career have been described as premature as the Gunners have not reached an advanced stage in attempting to lure him away from his current employers despite having interest.

Kadioglu is preparing to enter the final two years of his Sukru Saracoglu Stadium contract, which allows him to pocket close to £50,000-per-week, resulting in there being potential for Arsenal to be able to pounce when the transfer window reopens in the coming weeks.

But the Premier League high-flyers have been courting Hato for a prolonged period, with talkSPORT reporter Alex Crook telling GMS during the early stages of 2024 that he was on the north Londoners' radar, and he has remained on Arteta's wishlist to become a potential long-term partner for Saliba.

All statistics courtesy of FBref and WhoScored