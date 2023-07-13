Arsenal are close to completing the signing of Jurrien Timber, and Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth has explained Mikel Arteta's plan for him, speaking to GIVEMESPORT.

The Dutch defender can play in a few positions across the back line, but it's not been clear where Arteta plans to play him.

Arsenal transfer news - Latest

Earlier in the week, Sheth confirmed to GIVEMESPORT that a deal for Timber was all but done.

The Ajax defender has completed his medical at Arsenal and an announcement could be made this week.

The 22-year-old is a versatile young player, which could be ideal for Mikel Arteta's system.

As per Transfermarkt, Timber can play on either side of defence, in the middle, and has even played as a holding midfielder.

Arteta's system involves players playing in different roles during the game, with the likes of Ben White tucking into a central role when playing at right-back, and Oleksandr Zinchenko coming into midfield at times.

Timber's versatility explains a lot about why Arteta is pushing to sign him, but it's still unclear where his starting position would be if he was to join the Gunners.

Gabriel Magalhaes, William Saliba, and White, all enjoyed impressive seasons for Arsenal, so it certainly won't be easy to displace them in the starting XI.

What has Sheth said about Timber?

Sheth has suggested that Timber has been brought in to play as a right-back for Arsenal.

Arteta does want to strengthen in multiple areas of the defence, but they also signed Jakub Kiwior during the January transfer window earlier this year.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "The information we're given on it is he's been brought in as a right-back. I think Mikel Arteta wants to strengthen in all the areas along the backline.

"Now, you've got a situation there where you've got Takehiro Tomiyasu, Ben White, and Jurrien Timber who can play at right-back. Timber and White can shift along and play in the centre of defence as well.

"It's easy to forget that in January, Arsenal actually made a central defender signing in Jakub Kiwior, and he started to get into the first team towards the end of last season as well. So, it looks like they're quite strong in that position."

What's next for Arsenal?

In terms of incomings, it could depend on outgoings over the next few months.

As Sheth mentioned, Arsenal could be overloaded in certain areas of defence at the moment, but this could change in the near future.

As per the Daily Express, Turkish side Besiktas and Scottish Premiership club Celtic are interested in signing Rob Holding, which could force Arsenal to find cover at centre-back.

Elsewhere, Kieran Tierney could be a player on his way out the door, leaving the Gunners short at left-back.

Journalist Dean Jones, back in June, told GIVEMESPORT that he believes Tierney has already played his last game at the Emirates.

Understandably, it's looking like a busy summer for Arteta and his recruitment team as they look to push for the Premier League title.