Arsenal 'would be stupid' not to continue backing Mikel Arteta after the results they've produced this season, Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth has told GIVEMESPORT.

It's been a season Arsenal fans could only have dreamed of so far, but it's only just the beginning under Arteta.

Arsenal news - Mikel Arteta

Since taking over as Arsenal manager, Arteta and his recruitment team have targeted younger, up-and-coming players in order to create a young and hungry squad. The average age of the players used so far this season in the Premier League is 24.3 for Arsenal, the joint lowest in the league, as per Transfermarkt.

With such a young and inexperienced squad, you'd expect plenty of mistakes and a lack of leadership in the side, but that's certainly not the case for the Gunners as they sit top of the Premier League.

Arteta signed Jorginho in the January transfer window whilst allowing Albert Sambi Lokonga to leave the club on loan, which added that little bit of know-how in terms of winning trophies.

The Italian international has won a Champions League, Europa League, and a European Championship, amongst others in his career.

What has Sheth said about Arteta and Arsenal?

When asked about Arteta's time at Arsenal and the effect he's had on their squad, Sheth was full of praise for the Spaniard.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "What you're seeing now is the recruitment that's happening and the squad that they've got, it is Mikel Arteta's squad. He's got a young squad there that's really, really hungry and believe everything that he's doing and saying at that football club.

"It looks very, very promising for Arsenal you'd have to say, and I think they would be stupid not to back Arteta, as they have done in the past few windows, come the summer and I'm sure that they will."

What's next for Arsenal?

Arsenal won't be too worried about their upcoming Premier League fixtures, but the distraction of a two-legged Europa League tie with Sporting Lisbon could be a hindrance.

The Gunners face Fulham, Crystal Palace and Leeds United in their next three Premier League games, as per Sky Sports, before they face a Liverpool side who are starting to find some form.

Focusing on the league could be a priority for Arteta considering they now have an excellent chance of winning the title, but Arsenal fans won't be happy if they don't take their Europa League run seriously.