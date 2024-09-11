Arsenal have been handed a significant boost ahead of the north London derby with Tottenham Hotspur as boss Mikel Arteta has promised that he will put pen-to-paper on a new long-term contract which includes a considerable pay rise to remain in the Emirates Stadium hot-seat, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

The Gunners' preparations for the short trip to Spurs have not gone to plan as captain Martin Odegaard suffered an ankle injury during Norway's clash with Austria earlier this week, ensuring that he will miss the Premier League encounter and spend a minimum of three weeks on the treatment table.

Declan Rice is also unavailable for the grudge match thanks to picking up the first red card of his senior career during Arsenal's 1-1 draw with Brighton & Hove Albion last time out, but Arteta has given sporting director Edu and other key decision-makers behind the scenes a major reason to be positive about the future.

Arteta Prepared to Commit Long-Term Future

Spanish tactician expected to verbally agree deal in coming weeks

Arteta has given Arsenal a guarantee that he will sign a new long-term contract to remain at the helm, according to GMS sources, and all parties are expecting to reach a verbal agreement over fresh terms within the next 30 days due to there being an eagerness to continue on the same path.

The Gunners' Premier League points total has increased every season since the Spanish tactician was appointed as Unai Emery's successor in December 2019, and they came to within touching distance of ending their wait for the top flight title before being beaten to the crown by Manchester City on the final day of last term.

Arsenal are keen to reward Arteta for his exploits, and GMS sources have been informed that they are prepared to hand him close to a 50 per cent pay increase which will see him pocket in the region of £15million-per-year - or £288,000 every seven days - if he signs on the dotted line.

Mikel Arteta's season-by-season Premier League record as Arsenal boss Season Matches Won Drawn Lost Points 2024/25 3 2 1 0 7 2023/24 38 28 5 5 89 2022/23 38 26 6 6 84 2021/22 38 22 3 13 69 2020/21 38 18 7 13 61 2019/20 20 9 6 5 33 Statistics correct as of 11/09/2024

The former Manchester City assistant manager has been heavily backed in the transfer market since his arrival, with Rice becoming the most expensive acquisition in the capital club's history thanks to completing a £105million switch from West Ham United last year, and he has retained the hierarchy's support.

Arteta did not entertain the possibility of seeking permission to embark on a fresh challenge when he was the subject of interest from La Liga heavyweights Barcelona last year, GMS sources have learned, and his commitment to his current employers has not waned at any stage during his tenure.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Mikel Arteta made 150 appearances for Arsenal during his playing career, scoring 16 goals and providing eight assists along the way

Arteta's Desire to Remain Helped Recruitment

North Londoners could focus on signing likes of Calafiori and Merino

GMS sources have been told that Arsenal already had Arteta's word that he is willing to pen a new contract during the summer, resulting in them refusing to rush into tying him down to fresh terms ahead of the campaign getting underway because they were keen to focus on preparations for another title tilt and the summer transfer window.

The Gunners turning their attentions towards their recruitment drive allowed them to bring in Euro 2024-winning Spain international Mikel Merino, Raheem Sterling, Neto and Riccardo Calafiori - with the latter being in a £42million switch from Serie A side Bologna - while David Raya's loan move became permanent.

Arteta has already told members of his squad that he is staying at Arsenal for the long-term, GMS sources understand, and his desire to remain in his current surroundings was a pivotal factor in a flurry contract renewals which saw the likes of Odegaard, Ben White and Jorginho sign on the dotted line.

Related Arsenal, Liverpool and Man City's Fixtures Ranked by Difficulty The three teams have very different runs before the international break

GMS sources recently revealed that the Gunners have been keen to avoid the possibility of losing the 42-year-old head coach when it is inevitable that he will become one of the most sought-after bosses in the world, and they are poised to achieve their aim of keeping him in charge for the foreseeable future.

All statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt