Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has admired David Raya 'for a long time' and the Brentford star's arrival at the Emirates Stadium would result in a 'really interesting' situation, journalist Paul Brown has told GIVEMESPORT.

The Gunners are mulling over whether to dip back into the transfer market after already spending big on Declan Rice, Kai Havertz and Jurrien Timber since the summer window opened for business.

Arsenal transfer news - David Raya

According to the Evening Standard, Raya is pushing for Brentford to sanction his move to Arsenal after agreeing personal terms with the Gunners.

The report suggests the goalkeeper, who has kept 20 clean sheets in the Premier League, has given the green-light over a three-year contract and the north Londoners are ready to begin club-to-club talks after Tottenham Hotspur and Bayern Munich walked away from potential deals.

Reigning Bundesliga champions Bayern held discussions with Brentford after setting their sights on winning the race for Raya's services, but they were unwilling to meet his £40million asking price.

It resulted in the German giants looking to take the former Blackburn Rovers man on loan, but the Bees rejected the proposal and put negotiations on hold.

Raya's preference has been to join Arsenal instead of Bayern, which has given Arteta and sporting director Edu confidence that they can strike a deal.

The Spain international has entered the final 12 months of his £25,000-per-week contract at Brentford, resulting in Thomas Frank being opened to cashing in.

Alex Crook, the talkSPORT reporter, recently told GIVEMESPORT that Arsenal are sensing an opportunity to pounce for Raya.

What has Paul Brown said about Raya?

Brown understands that Arsenal chief Arteta is a long-term admirer of Raya, who would provide Aaron Ramsdale with stiff competition for the No.1 goalkeeping spot.

The respected journalist feels recruiting the 27-year-old would create an interesting situation at the Emirates Stadium.

Brown told GIVEMESPORT: "They've been interested in this guy for a long time. Arteta went for him once before and really likes the fact that he's great with his feet. He would fit into their system really nicely.

"It certainly would mean that if anything happened to Ramsdale - if he lost form or was injured for any spell - you'd have an absolutely perfect replacement who fits the bill in every respect.

"I can't think of another top Premier League club who had two such high-quality goalkeepers on the books, where either could be regarded as the number one. You had a similar situation at Chelsea when Kepa Arrizabalaga came back into it and Edouard Mendy was under pressure. They were both top tier goalkeepers, but it is quite rare, so it's a surprise to see Arsenal trying to do this.

"But I understand they've watched and liked the player for a long time, so it would be really interesting to see him come in.

"I think Raya, from his point of view, would think that he can get Ramsdale out of the team and that's going to be a really interesting competition to see if it does happen."

What's next for Arsenal?

Takehiro Tomiyasu could be on his way out of Arsenal as, according to Italian media outlet Gazzetta dello Sport, Inter Milan are showing interest.

The report suggests the Japan international, who has been on the Gunners' books since completing a £19.8million move from Bologna less than two years ago, has been pinpointed as a target after Nerazzurri boss Simone Inzaghi has set his sights on defensive reinforcements.

But Arsenal are not under pressure to sell Tomiyasu as his £62,000-per-week contract is due to run until the summer of 2025.

The 24-year-old right-back has made 53 appearances for the capital club, chalking up three assists along the way.