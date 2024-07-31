Highlights Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta is in line to commit his long-term future to the north Londoners by signing fresh terms in the coming weeks.

The Gunners are confident that the Spanish tactician will put pen-to-paper after the basic terms have already been agreed in principle.

Riccardo Calafiori and David Raya were given assurances that Arteta will remain in the Arsenal dugout before their switches were finalised.

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta is on course to pen a new contract at the Emirates Stadium as the basic terms have been agreed in principle and there are not ongoing fears that he will walk away from the hot-seat despite falling short of signing on the dotted line at this stage, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

The Gunners came agonisingly close to ending their wait for a Premier League title in May, only for Manchester City to make history by becoming the first side to be crowned the English top flight champions four seasons on the spin, and plans have been put in place to go one step further in the upcoming campaign.

Having completed the £42million acquisition of Riccardo Calafiori from Serie A outfit Bologna, after also sealing the permanent signing of David Raya, Arsenal sporting director Edu and other key figures behind the scenes are desperate to reward Arteta with fresh terms in the coming weeks.

Arteta Poised to Commit Long-Term Future to Gunners

Hierarchy unconcerned by Spaniard entering final 12 months of deal

Arteta is still on track to sign a contract extension to remain at the Arsenal helm, according to GMS sources, and there are no major concerns that he will make a U-turn despite holding off putting pen-to-paper with a clash against Wolverhampton Wanderers on the opening weekend of the Premier League campaign edging closer.

The Spanish tactician's current agreement allows him to pocket £9million-per-year, but members of the Gunners' hierarchy believe he deserves to secure a pay rise after taking the north Londoners to within touching distance of winning the title in each of the last two seasons.

GMS sources have been informed by Arsenal insiders that it would be a complete shock if a significant problem emerged and resulted in Arteta snubbing a fresh contract as the basic terms have already been discussed and agreed in principle after inroads have been made behind the scenes.

Mikel Arteta's season-by-season Premier League record in charge of Arsenal Season Matches Won Drawn Lost Points Position 2023/24 38 28 5 5 89 2nd 2022/23 38 26 6 6 84 2nd 2021/22 38 22 3 13 69 5th 2020/21 38 18 7 13 61 8th 2019/20 20 9 6 5 33 8th Statistics correct as of 31/07/2024

The 42-year-old former Manchester City assistant manager, who has been in charge at the Emirates Stadium since being appointed as Unai Emery's successor in December 2019, remains committed to his current employers despite entering the final 12 months of his agreement.

Initial discussions over an improved contract were already underway before Arteta was linked with replacing Xavi in the Barcelona hot-seat earlier this year, GMS sources have been told, and there is a desire to tie him down to a new deal during the opening stages of the season despite a strict time frame not being in place.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Mikel Arteta has guided Arsenal to 140 wins from his 231 matches in charge, while the north Londoners have also scored 451 goals along the way

Calafiori and Raya Given Promises That Arteta Will Stay

Duo were handed assurances that managerial change is not in offing

GMS sources have learned that Calafiori and Raya were given assurances that Arteta will remain at the Arsenal helm for the long-term before agreeing moves from Bologna and Brentford respectively, meaning they are doubling down in their efforts to persuade him to commit his future to the capital club.

The former midfielder - who made 150 appearances for the Gunners during his playing career - is satisfied with the backing he is getting on and off the pitch, and the key decision makers behind the scenes do not want to risk losing him when they are challenging for silverware on a regular basis.

Arteta was recently ranked as the eighth greatest chief in Arsenal's history by GMS, having led the north Londoners to FA Cup glory during his reign, and there are increasing levels of optimism that he will end ongoing speculation by signing a contract extension in the coming weeks.

