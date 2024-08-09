Highlights Mikel Merino is keen to join Arsenal and play a pivotal role in ending their long-term wait to be crowned the Premier League champions.

The Gunners are optimistic of reaching an agreement for the Real Sociedad midfielder for significantly less than his release clause.

Merino's current employers are not looking to block his path to the Emirates Stadium due to entering the final stages of his contract.

Arsenal have been boosted in their attempts to sign Mikel Merino as the Real Sociedad star is adamant that heading to the Emirates Stadium to fight for the Premier League title is the path he needs to take as he aims to build on winning Euro 2024 last month, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

Having already ensured that Spain international David Raya will be remaining with the Gunners, thanks to taking advantage of a £27million purchase option at the end of his loan from Brentford, boss Mikel Arteta has set his sights on recruiting another member of the continental champions' squad.

Riccardo Calafiori has also headed to Arsenal after sporting director Edu has been leading the recruitment drive, with the defender completing a £42million switch from Bologna, but the north Londoners are in the market for further reinforcements as the August 30 transfer deadline edges closer.

Merino Eager to Join Gunners in Title Charge

North Londoners have chance to strike cut-price deal for midfielder

Merino has been totally convinced of the role he would play in Arsenal's bid to end their long-term wait to be crowned the Premier League champions, according to GMS sources, and he remains eager to complete the switch ahead of the summer window slamming shut in the coming weeks.

The Gunners have an opportunity to negotiate a cut-price fee as Real Sociedad are open to cashing in for less than the midfielder's £55million release clause due to entering the final 12 months of his contract, which allows him to pocket close to £52,000-per-week, and they are desperate to avoid the possibility of him walking away as a free agent.

GMS sources have been informed that Arsenal are confident of succeeding in their attempts to recruit Merino, after going in search of an ideal partner for Declan Rice in the middle of the park, and there is optimism that a deal can be struck with his current employers for £25million.

Mikel Merino's statistical averages per 90 minutes during the 2023/24 domestic campaign compared to Declan Rice Mikel Merino Declan Rice Pass completion percentage 76.2 88.9 Percentage of aerial duels won 60.5 47.6 Ball recoveries 7.14 4.97 Tackles 2.79 2.32 Clearances 1.99 1.45 Blocks 1.30 1.03 Statistics correct as of 09/08/2024

Although the Spaniard has made 242 appearances in a Real Sociedad shirt, it is increasingly likely that he is poised to embark on a fresh challenge a matter of weeks after helping his homeland to Euro 2024 glory, having scored an extra-time winner against hosts Germany in the quarter-finals.

Arsenal are fully focused on ensuring that they will acquire Merino at the best possible value, GMS sources have learned, resulting in the capital club biding their time instead of rushing into meeting the La Liga outfit's demands despite the start of the Premier League season looming.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Mikel Merino has made one appearance against Arsenal over the course of his career, suffering a 1-0 defeat when he was on Newcastle United's books during the 2017/18 campaign

Real Sociedad Not Looking to Block Merino Switch to Emirates Stadium

La Liga outfit remain desperate to avoid exit as free agent

GMS sources have been told that Real Sociedad do not intend to block Merino's potential move to Arsenal if a fair agreement can be reached, and they remain open to sanctioning his departure due to his contract situation leaving them in fear of him moving onto pastures new without recouping any cash at the end of the forthcoming season.

The Spanish outfit expecting Martin Zubimendi to complete a switch to Liverpool has complicated matters and threatened a fresh twist as they would prefer not to lose two key members of their squad with little time to recruit replacements, but the Gunners still have an opportunity to secure a leading target.

Arsenal have a greater sense of urgency to wrap up a deal for Merino after seeing their domestic rivals up the ante in their pursuit of his Real Sociedad teammate, GMS sources recently revealed, and there is a strong possibility of a formal offer being lodged by his admirers in the coming days.

All statistics courtesy of FBref and Transfermarkt