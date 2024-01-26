Highlights Arsenal could target Real Sociedad midfielder Martin Zubimendi in the 2024 summer transfer window at the Emirates Stadium, with Bayern Munich and Barcelona also interested.

The Gunners have already made significant midfield reinforcements to Mikel Arteta's squad in Kai Havertz and Declan Rice across the 2023/24 season.

Zubimendi is not planning to leave Real Sociedad during the 2024 winter market, but a move to the Premier League could happen later in the year.

Arsenal could consider a summer 2024 move for Real Sociedad midfielder Martin Zubimendi at the Emirates Stadium, as transfer expert Fabrizio Romano exclusively tells GIVEMESPORT that Bayern Munich and Barcelona could also be in the mix for his signature.

Gunners head coach Mikel Arteta and sporting director Edu Gaspar enjoyed a fantastic 2023 summer transfer window but hope to reap the rewards of their business and see the club sustain a Premier League title challenge during the 2023/24 season.

Arsenal led the top-flight table for much of the 2022/23 campaign before being pipped to the post by eventual treble winners Manchester City, but hope to go one better this time. Zubimendi has been an essential part of Real Sociedad’s journey to the knockout stages of the 2023/24 Champions League and could look to see that through this season.

Arsenal’s interest in Zubimendi after midfield reinforcements

Arsenal made a significant effort to bolster Arteta’s midfield ahead of the 2023/24 season’s kick-off and weren’t afraid to splash the cash during the 2023 summer transfer window. The Gunners made their first signing of the window when they welcomed Chelsea attacking midfielder Kai Havertz to the Emirates Stadium in a deal worth £65m. The 24-year-old can play anywhere across the front line and in the middle of the park, providing Arteta with valuable versatility in his squad.

The north London outfit’s summer marquee signing was the acquisition of West Ham United captain Declan Rice in a club-record deal worth £105m. The England international’s switch across the capital was the highest fee for a British player ever, eclipsing the £100m Manchester City paid to sign Jack Grealish from Aston Villa in the summer of 2021.

However, Arsenal are reportedly in the market for another holding midfielder heading into the final days of the 2024 winter transfer window. According to the Spanish publication AS (via The Daily Mirror), Real Sociedad’s Zubimendi is ‘very close’ to accepting an offer to join the Gunners in the summer in a pre-agreed transfer. La Liga giants Barcelona, said to be contending for the midfielder’s signature, have reportedly turned their attention away from the 24-year-old, who has a €60m (£52m) release clause.

Transfer insider Dean Jones has recently suggested to GIVEMESPORT (20th January) that Manchester United could consider a move for Zubimendi this summer. However, Arsenal appear to be in pole position to acquire the four-cap Spain international’s signature as Arteta looks to carry on building his squad.

Declan Rice vs Martin Zubimendi - 2023/24 stats Declan Rice Martin Zubimendi Appearances 21 18(2) Minutes 1819 1697 Goals 3 4 Assists 2 1 Pass success rate 91.6% 85.5% Aerial duels won per 90 1 1.6 Man of the Match awards 1 3 Overall rating 7.21 6.95 Stats according to WhoScored, correct as of 24-01-24

Fabrizio Romano - Zubimendi is ‘not planning’ to leave Real Sociedad this winter

Romano claims that Zubimendi is not interested in leaving Real Sociedad this winter, with a two-legged Champions League last-16 tie with Paris Saint-Germain in February and March. The Italian journalist has also named Barcelona and Bayern Munich as potential competitors with Arsenal for the midfielder’s signature. Romano told GIVEMESPORT:

“Zubimendi is not planning to leave Real Sociedad in the winter transfer window. It could be different in the summer. I think Arsenal and Bayern will be there. He’s always been appreciated by people at Barcelona. But let's see if Barca will go for Zubimendi and if they have the money to invest in him. I think these three clubs will be in the mix for Zubimendi, but I don't see him leaving Real Sociedad with this big Champions League chance coming.”

Arsenal are yet to make their first significant signing of the 2024 winter transfer window and could look towards the summer to make their moves in the market. The Gunners spent over £200m on bringing four fresh faces to the Emirates Stadium during the 2023 summer market and could look to be responsible in their spending until the upcoming window later in 2024.

According to Sky Deutschland (via TEAMtalk), Arsenal and Manchester United are ‘keeping a close eye’ on Matthijs de Ligt’s situation at Bayern Munich. The 24-year-old is reportedly open to leaving the Bundesliga giants this summer. Under Thomas Tuchel, he has only completed two league fixtures during the 2023/24 season. Man Utd are said to be at the ‘top of the queue’ for de Ligt, though Arsenal are not far behind.

Meanwhile, Sky in Italy reports that AC Milan are interested in three Premier League players to bolster their centre-back department. The seven-time European Cup winners have shortlisted Arsenal’s Jakub Kiwior alongside on-loan Aston Villa defender Clement Lenglet and Chelsea’s Trevoh Chalobah.

Arsenal return to Premier League action on 30th January when they take on Nuno Espirito Santo’s Nottingham Forest at The City Ground, hoping to avenge last season’s 1-0 defeat at the same venue.