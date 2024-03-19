Highlights Arsenal are the most likely suitors to sign Newcastle United striker Alexander Isak during the 2024 summer transfer window.

The 24-year-old has been touted for a move to the Gunners, in a deal which could reach £80m.

However, Newcastle hope to keep Isak and any new sporting director is likely to prioritise convincing the centre-forward to remain at St. James' Park.

Arsenal are the most likely suitors to sign Newcastle United striker Alexander Isak at the Emirates Stadium during the 2024 summer transfer window, according to GIVEMESPORT sources.

The Gunners are looking to secure their first Premier League title since 2004 come the end of the 2023/24 season, after being pipped to the post by eventual treble winners Manchester City last term.

Mikel Arteta's side are also competing in the latter stages of the Champions League and aim to get past Bayern Munich to secure their place in the semi-finals of Europe's premier club competition. Arsenal have lacked an out-and-out centre-forward option and could turn to Isak as a marquee signing this summer.

Newcastle fear Isak departure

Arsenal are seen as his 'most likely' suitors

Alexander Isak has been one of the Premier League's most consistent performers since his arrival at St. James' Park in a deal worth £63m in the summer of 2022. The 24-year-old, 'dubbed outstanding' by Magpies boss Eddie Howe, has scored 26 goals and registered three assists in 57 appearances for the Tyneside outfit.

However, Newcastle's slump from Champions League qualifiers to mid-table also-rans within the space of 12 months will concern some of the club's star players, who would have been hoping to compete in Europe's premier continental club competition again next term. The four-time English champions must convince the nucleus of the squad that there is still ambition.

GIVEMESPORT sources understand that Newcastle fear that Isak could generate extensive interest throughout the summer. The Daily Express reports (via TEAMtalk) that Arsenal could push to sign the Sweden international in a deal that could total as much as £80m.

Our sources can confirm that Arsenal are seen as the 'most likely suitors' for Isak. Mikel Arteta's side have been short of an out-and-out No. 9 during the 2023/24 season, with Gabriel Jesus suffering from injury issues and Eddie Nketiah looking set for a departure during the 2024 summer transfer window.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Isak has had more shots per game (2.2) than any of his Newcastle teammates in the Premier League, over the 2023/24 season.

A move for Isak, who was previously wowed Ian Wright, would make sense, as Arteta looks to bolster his attacking options heading into the new season. However, any deal with Newcastle is unlikely to come cheap, with the striker being one of their most prized assets as we approach the summer market.

Newcastle are also on the lookout for a new sporting director, after Dan Ashworth was placed on gardening following an approach from Manchester United. Paul Micthell, who GMS sources understand is likely to take the role, will be tasked with keeping Isak at St. James' Park amid Arsenal interest.

Alexander Isak - stats compared to forwards across Europe's big five leagues Statistic Per 90 Percentile Non-penalty goals 0.52 78 Pass completion rate 77.7% 86 Progressive passes 2.82 83 Progressive carries 2.51 86 Successful take-ons 1.76 90

Isak signing could enable Nketiah sale

The striker has been linked with moves elsewhere

Arsenal's potential signing of Isak during the summer transfer window could ensure that Eddie Nketiah's time at the Emirates Stadium is set to come to an end. According to TEAMtalk, Wolverhampton Wanderers have joined the race for the 24-year-old.

Nketiah has fallen further down the pecking order during the 2023/24 season and has reportedly already been told that he is free to find a new club. The one-cap England international hasn't started a fixture for the Gunners since November and could be resigned to a departure from north London this summer.

All stats courtesy of FBref, Transfermarkt and WhoScored, correct as of 19-03-24.