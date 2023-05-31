Arsenal will 'touch base early on in June' as they look to lure West Ham United star Declan Rice to the Emirates Stadium, transfer insider Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT.

The Gunners finished five points adrift of Premier League champions Manchester City, but boss Mikel Arteta will be given the opportunity to strengthen his squad during the summer window ahead of another potential title tilt.

Arsenal transfer news - Declan Rice

According to Sky Sports, Arsenal are continuing to hold internal discussions over the possibility of signing Rice.

The report suggests West Ham will allow their captain to move onto pastures new if a £120million bid is lodged, while the England international has held discussions with Bayern Munich head coach Thomas Tuchel over a potential move to the Bundesliga champions.

It is understood that Arsenal are still leading the race for Rice's signature, but he has insisted that he is fully focused on his current employers' upcoming Europa Conference League final against Fiorentina.

The midfielder is set to leave West Ham after that clash in Prague as it has emerged that he has already told friends he has made his final Premier League appearance for the club.

Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth recently told GIVEMESPORT that Arsenal are expected to test the east Londoners' resolve with a formal bid for Rice after the Europa Conference League final.

What has Dean Jones said about Rice?

Jones understands that Arsenal technical director Edu will head to the negotiating table in the coming days in a bid to reach an agreement with West Ham over Rice.

But the respected journalist has warned that failing to make inroads could allow Manchester United to pounce, particularly if they succeed in signing Mason Mount from Chelsea.

Jones told GIVEMESPORT: "We know that Arsenal are going to touch base early on in June to see what they can do with Declan Rice.

"While that's going on, if Mount is available and Manchester United could potentially look to tie that up, it straightaway gives you a foot up for if Rice doesn't sign for Arsenal, where he goes after that."

Would Rice improve Arsenal's midfield?

FBref statistics show that Rice has averaged more blocks, interceptions, and clearances than current Arsenal midfielders Thomas Partey, Jorginho, and Granit Xhaka this season.

With that being the case, it is clear the 24-year-old - who has also chipped in with nine goal contributions since the campaign got underway - would make the Gunners more resolute.

Rice performs at a consistently high level, which is emphasised by him being handed the best average match rating in West Ham's squad by WhoScored, and that could be invaluable as Arteta eyes another push for the title next term.

A further attraction for Arsenal will be the Hammers skipper's Premier League experience, having made 204 appearances in the competition.

The Gunners should not hesitate in making a move for Rice and, considering his £60,000-per-week contract is due to expire next summer, it appears there is a deal to be done.