Arsenal could look to make Ajax star Mohammed Kudus their next big-name signing after key discussions are held behind the scenes at the Emirates Stadium, journalist Ben Jacobs has told GIVEMESPORT.

The Gunners have already raided the Eredivisie giants this month, with Jurrien Timber heading to north London in a deal worth close to £39million, but boss Mikel Arteta still has time to draft in further reinforcements.

Arsenal transfer news - Mohammed Kudus

According to MailOnline, Arsenal could make a move for Kudus after players who have been deemed surplus to requirements head through the exit door.

The report suggests the attacker - who found the back of the net 18 times last season - is valued at £40million by Ajax, but the Gunners could test their resolve after being attracted to his versatility.

Although the Dutch side are in a strong negotiating position thanks to Kudus' £10,550-per-week contract still having two years to run, they have been put in a difficult situation.

That is because the Ghana international has made it clear that he is seeking a fresh challenge away from the Johan Cruyff Arena, which has led to Manchester United and Newcastle United tracking developments.

Brighton & Hove Albion are also in the race for Kudus' signature as they prepare for Europa League action to head to the Amex Stadium in the fast-approaching 2023/24 season.

What has Ben Jacobs said about Kudus?

Jacobs has refused to rule out the possibility of Arsenal attempting to sign Kudus after some outgoings are rubber-stamped.

But the respected journalist feels Arteta and sporting director Edu will have discussions over whether landing the 22-year-old, who has got his name on the scoresheet 37 times and registered a further 14 assists during the early stages of his senior club career, is a priority before potentially testing Ajax's resolve.

Jacobs told GIVEMESPORT: "They are going to have some outgoings, so Kudus is not impossible.

"But the pitch to the player and Arsenal's own decision whether that's the right fit and that's the right priority position is going to be key to whether they move."

What's next for Arsenal?

Thomas Partey could become the latest Premier League star to head to Saudi Arabia as, according to MailOnline, he is being targeted by Al-Ahli.

The report suggests the defensive midfielder, who cost £45million when he joined Arsenal from Atletico Madrid in 2020, will listen to proposals as the Gunners are willing to sell him in order to bag enough funds to make further signings.

Amid uncertainty over where his long-term future lies, Partey has joined his teammates for a pre-season tour in the United States despite initially being left out of the travelling party.

It previously emerged that the Ghanaian was keen to seal a move to Juventus, after working his way onto their radar, but a switch to Serie A has not come to fruition.

Transfer insider Dean Jones recently told GIVEMESPORT that Partey is unlikely to still be on Arsenal's books by the time the summer window slams shut.