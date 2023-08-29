Arsenal will only make a move to bring Crystal Palace star Marc Guehi to the Emirates Stadium following a key development, journalist Ben Jacobs has told GIVEMESPORT.

The Gunners have spent more than £200million on reinforcements since the summer window opened for business, but boss Mikel Arteta could bolster his squad with more additions ahead of the September 1 deadline.

Arsenal transfer news - Marc Guehi

According to the Daily Mail, Arsenal will find it difficult to land Guehi ahead of the window slamming shut despite being admired and pinpointed as a potential replacement for Gabriel Magalhaes.

The report suggests the England international, who has failed to miss a single minute of the new season, is on the Gunners' radar while Palace have shown an interest in Takehiro Tomiyasu.

Transfer insider Dean Jones recently told GIVEMESPORT that the Eagles will not entertain selling Guehi for less than £60million, while he would seek assurances over game time with Euro 2024 on the horizon.

But Arsenal are not the only side to have set their sights on recruiting the central defender, who is on a contract worth £50,000-per-week at Selhurst Park, ahead of the fast-approaching deadline.

That is because transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, in an exclusive interview with GIVEMESPORT, revealed that Manchester United are keeping tabs on Guehi.

The 23-year-old has been on Palace's books since sealing a £18million switch from London rivals Chelsea in 2021.

Arsenal summer signings Fee David Raya (Brentford) Loan Kai Havertz (Chelsea) £65m Declan Rice (West Ham) £105m Jurrien Timber (Ajax) £38m All transfer fees via Sky Sports

What has Ben Jacobs said about Guehi?

Jacobs understands that Arsenal will not prioritise signing Guehi if Gabriel remains in north London despite gaining interest from Saudi Arabia.

The respected journalist is aware that Palace are eager to hold onto the former Swansea City loanee, having made 85 appearances for the south Londoners.

Jacobs told GIVEMESPORT: "The Arsenal position on Gabriel, even though he has been on the bench for the first three games of the Premier League season, is that they don't want to sell him despite firm Saudi interest.

"Signing Guehi would make a lot of sense if they decided to cash in on Gabriel, but if they keep him, it becomes less of a necessity to sign Guehi.

"I think we have to wait and see on this one because Palace are firm in their position, despite some interest in Tomiyasu.

"Arsenal are not going to buy for buying sake. They're going to buy if it's required in that position. As long as Gabriel stays at the club, you could make an argument that they don't need Guehi."

What's next for Arsenal?

Nuno Tavares may have already made his final appearance in an Arsenal shirt as, according to Sky Sports, he has been put on the market.

The report suggests the left-back's representatives have flown into London to hold discussions with the Gunners after making their client, who has been handed 28 outings during his time with the Gunners, available on a permanent basis or on loan with a buy clause.

Aston Villa are looking to offer Tavares a route out of the Emirates Stadium and holding discussions with Arsenal after a switch to Nottingham Forest collapsed.

A move to the Bundesliga could also be on the cards as Werder Bremen and Wolfsburg have explored the possibility of striking a deal.

Arsenal are seeking £22million for Tavares, who made 39 appearances during a loan spell with Ligue 1 side Marseille last season.