Arsenal could 'move swiftly in the summer' to sign Declan Rice as the West Ham United star has been identified as boss Mikel Arteta's 'number one target' at the Emirates Stadium, Evening Standard journalist Simon Collings has told GIVEMESPORT.

The Gunners strengthened their squad with the additions of Leandro Trossard, Jakub Kiwior and Jorginho in January, but there will be another opportunity to draft in reinforcements when the transfer window reopens ahead of next season.

Arsenal transfer news - Declan Rice

According to The Sun, Rice is at the top of Arsenal's wishlist when it comes to Arteta looking to bolster his options in the middle of the park.

The report suggests the Gunners could be involved in a transfer tussle with Premier League rivals Chelsea and Manchester United for the West Ham captain, who is valued at £100million.

Manchester City are also long-term admirers of Rice and boss Pep Guardiola is seriously considering making a move amid uncertainty over the futures of Ilkay Gundogan, Bernardo Silva and Kalvin Phillips.

But, in a boost for Arsenal, Football.London reporter Kaya Kaynak recently told GIVEMESPORT that the England international is excited by the prospect of completing a big-money switch to the Emirates Stadium.

The Gunners are in sustained contact with Rice's representatives and willing to put a £200,000-per-week contract on the table as they look to steal a march on other suitors.

What has Simon Collings said about Rice?

Collings understands that West Ham and Rice know Arsenal are waiting in the wings to negotiate a deal ahead of the 2023/24 campaign.

The journalist believes the north Londoners could get a deal over the line fairly quickly by putting an offer on the table.

Collings told GIVEMESPORT: "West Ham are aware of Arsenal's interest and Rice is aware that Arsenal like him as well.

"I feel like it's one where it's set up to move swiftly in the summer if Arsenal push ahead with it. He's the number one target in midfield. He's the one they want."

Is Rice certain to leave West Ham this summer?

According to the Evening Standard, West Ham are resigned to losing Rice when the transfer window reopens for business.

The report suggests that could be good news for Arsenal, although their London rivals will refuse to sanction the central midfielder's exit unless their demands of more than £100million are met.

Rice is set to enter the final 12 months of his £60,000-per-week contract in the summer, but West Ham have an option to extend the agreement by another year.

The 24-year-old has indicated that he wants to move onto pastures new due to his ambition to compete for trophies and feature in the Champions League.

Rice has rejected a host of contract offers made by West Ham, including an eight-year deal worth £83million, so he looks destined to walk away from the London Stadium.