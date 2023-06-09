Arsenal are set to 'move very fast' as they look to lure West Ham United star Declan Rice to the Emirates Stadium, CBS reporter Ben Jacobs has told GIVEMESPORT.

Having led the Gunners back into the Champions League, boss Mikel Arteta will be handed the opportunity to splash the cash during the summer transfer window.

Arsenal transfer news - Declan Rice

According to The Guardian, Arsenal are confident of winning the race for Rice's signature after he has been earmarked as a top target by Arteta.

The report suggests the north Londoners are looking to pay £90million for the central midfielder and will move quickly in a bid to beat the likes of Bayern Munich, Manchester United and Newcastle United to his signature.

Arsenal have been boosted in their pursuit as West Ham co-owner David Sullivan has revealed that Rice is set to leave his current employers this summer after seeking a fresh challenge.

Although the England international is preparing to enter the final 12 months of his £60,000-per-week contract, which the Hammers have an option to extend by a further year, £120million has been set as his price tag.

Transfer insider Dean Jones recently told GIVEMESPORT that Rice wants to hold discussions with Arsenal as soon as possible.

What has Ben Jacobs said about Rice?

Jacobs is expecting to see Arsenal head to the negotiating table imminently as they look to make Rice their first signing of the summer.

Although West Ham are hoping to secure more than the £106.8million Chelsea paid for Enzo Fernandez earlier this year, shattering the British transfer record, the respected journalist understands the Gunners are not looking to reach that figure.

Jacobs told GIVEMESPORT: "Now we will see Arsenal move very fast to put down their first formal offer for Declan Rice.

"Even though David Moyes has publicly and repeatedly mentioned a British transfer record fee, and spoken about Rice being a like-for-like price with Enzo Fernandez, the reality is that Enzo Fernandez had a sky-high release clause and his market value was half that.

"Declan Rice does not have a release clause that you can hold him to account for, value-wise, and only effectively has two years left on the contract. He has one year, plus the ability to extend by one year.

"That, of course, informs the valuation as well. Arsenal are hoping they can get Rice for under £100million."

Would Rice be an exciting signing for Arsenal?

Sofascore data highlights that Rice won four ground duels, completed three clearances and made as many tackles as West Ham got their hands on the Europa Conference League trophy earlier this week.

The 2-1 victory over Fiorentina allowed the Hammers skipper to clinch the first piece of silverware during the early stages of his promising career.

Rice has an abundance of Premier League experience, having made 204 appearances in the competition, and that will be a huge attraction for Arteta as it means he will not need time to adapt to the pace of the division.

The 24-year-old is also becoming an increasing goal threat, thanks to finding the back of the net five times and providing a further four assists during the 2022/23 campaign.

Arsenal will have to surpass the club-record £72million fee they paid for Nicolas Pepe in 2019, but Rice would undoubtedly improve the Gunners' options in the middle of the park.