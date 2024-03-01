Highlights Arsenal are unlikely to pursue a deal to sign Chelsea winger Mykhailo Mudryk, with journalist Dean Jones branding reported interest as "nonsense".

Mudryk hasn't lived up to expectations at Chelsea with just 10 goal contributions in 44 appearances.

The Gunners are reportedly eyeing ambitious summer signings like Pedro Neto and Diant Ramaj to strengthen their squad under Mikel Arteta at the Emirates Stadium.

Arsenal’s reported interest in Chelsea’s Mykhailo Mudryk has been branded as “nonsense” by transfer insider Dean Jones, who reveals he hasn’t “heard great things” about him since he arrived in the Premier League.

The Gunners hope to continue building on Mikel Arteta’s impressive squad during the 2024 summer transfer window. They could look to ambitious signings ahead of their Premier League counterparts at the Emirates Stadium.

Arsenal have previously held an interest in Mudryk but watched as he moved to London rivals Chelsea in the winter market of 2023. Mudryk hasn’t enjoyed the best of times since he arrived at Stamford Bridge and could potentially consider a move away from west London to get his career back on track.

Arsenal’s Mudryk transfer saga

In January 2023, Chelsea confirmed the signing of Mudryk from Shakhtar Donetsk, who arrived in a deal worth close to £89m. In a series of posts during the transfer saga, the 23-year-old indicated that Arsenal was his preferred destination amid interest from some of Europe’s biggest clubs. The Gunners had remained in talks with Mudryk’s representatives less than 24 hours before his move to Chelsea was completed but had remained insistent that they would walk away from a move if the deal wasn’t right.

Mudryk would eventually switch to Chelsea, signing a contract that keeps him tied to Stamford Bridge until the summer of 2031. However, things have been challenging at Chelsea for Mudryk. The Krasnograd-born star has registered just ten goal contributions in 44 appearances in west London, which hasn’t represented value for money at £89m.

It has been suggested that Mudryk was in tears after his prospective move to Arsenal collapsed in 2023 before he switched to Chelsea. However, The Athletic now reports that Mudryk still has admirers at Arsenal despite his disappointing performances upon his arrival in the Premier League. The Ukraine international has shown what he can do in glimpses under Graham Potter, Frank Lampard and Mauricio Pochettino.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: At £88.5m, Mudryk is currently the most expensive Ukrainian footballer of all time.

Arsenal haven’t been averse to signing Chelsea players who haven’t hit the heights at Stamford Bridge, having acquired the services of attacking midfielder Kai Havertz during the 2023 summer transfer window. This would suggest that if the Gunners can negotiate a fair price for Mudryk, they could be prepared to take a gamble on the former Shakhtar star. However, Chelsea would demand an excessive fee for the speedster after already parting ways with excessive money to bring him to the Premier League in the first place.

Mykhaylo Mudryk stats vs attacking midfielders/wingers across Europe Statistic Per 90 Percentile Non-penalty goals 0.20 44 Assists 0.26 78 Progressive carries 4.86 82 Successful take-ons 2.10 67 Touches (attacking penalty area) 4.60 60 Tackles 1.45 65

Dean Jones - Arsenal wouldn’t find value in Mudryk deal

Jones has branded any talk of an Arsenal move to sign Mudryk as “nonsense” and claims he can’t see a world where the Gunners would find value in a deal. The journalist also reveals that he hasn’t heard anything positive about the winger since arriving at Chelsea. Jones told GIVEMESPORT:

“It sounds like nonsense that Arsenal would want to sign Mudryk now. I don't see a world where they could believe there'll be much value in that deal. So, unless Chelsea are willing to take a huge hit on him, there doesn't seem to be much sense to it. I haven't heard great things about Mudryk since he arrived at Chelsea, although I think there are some reasons for that.”

Arsenal transfer news, including Pedro Neto claim

Arsenal’s quiet 2024 winter transfer window would hint that the club plan to conduct serious business when the summer market opens in June. Earlier in the 2023/24 season, the Gunners welcomed Havertz, Jurrien Timber, Declan Rice and David Raya to the Emirates Stadium.

Journalist Ben Jacobs recently told GIVEMESPORT (26th February) that Wolverhampton Wanderers winger Pedro Neto will likely move to Arsenal or Tottenham Hotspur over Manchester United this summer. According to The Standard, the Gunners are admirers of the 23-year-old, alongside Spurs and Liverpool, and may be forced to spend at least £60m to sign him. Wolves are in a strong negotiating position, with Neto still having over three years left on his contract at Molineux.

Meanwhile, journalist Christian Falk reports that Arsenal are interested in signing Ajax goalkeeper Diant Ramaj. Chelsea and Man Utd join the 13-time English champions in their interest in the German stopper.

All stats according to FBref and Transfermarkt, correct as of 29-02-24.