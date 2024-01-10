Highlights Arsenal have opened discussions with Takehiro Tomiyasu and his representatives over a new contract.

Serie A sides, along with reigning Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich, have been showing interest in the Japan international.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano understands that internal talks between Tomiyasu and Arsenal are progressing.

Arsenal star Takehiro Tomiyasu is edging towards penning a new Emirates Stadium contract as 'negotiations are advancing very well', but transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has exclusively told GIVEMESPORT whether the right-back could still head out on loan later in the winter window.

The Gunners are unable to call upon the Japan international for their upcoming fixtures as he was included in his country's squad for the Asian Cup, which resulted in him linking up with Samurai Blue teammates last week as they prepare to begin the tournament with a clash against Vietnam on January 14.

But Tomiyasu, who joined Arsenal in a £19.8million switch from Serie A side Bologna close to two-and-a-half years ago, has been locked in internal discussions over fresh terms as boss Mikel Arteta looks to reward him for his consistent performances.

Tomiyasu preparing to sign on dotted line

Tomiyasu is poised to commit his long-term future to Arsenal after talks over a new contract have been opened behind the scenes, according to MailOnline, and his stance will come as a boost after suitors have been circling for his signature.

The report suggests that numerous Italian sides have been keen to offer a route back into Serie A, where the 25-year-old made 61 appearances during his spell on Bologna's books, but he is keen to end speculation over a potential winter switch and remain at the Emirates Stadium.

Takehiro Tomiyasu's Arsenal career in numbers Appearances 73 Goals 1 Assists 6 Yellow cards 5 Sent off 1 Statistics according to Transfermarkt - Correct as of 9/1/2024

Although it emerged that Arsenal had put a fresh contract offer on the table in November, Tomiyasu has failed to put pen-to-paper and that has given admirers hope of being able to strike a deal ahead of the February 1 deadline.

The former Sint-Truiden man has entered the final 18 months of his current agreement, which allows him to pocket £55,000-per-week, and interested parties will have pinpointed the coming weeks as a window of opportunity to pounce.

It is understood that reigning Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich are keen to acquire Tomiyasu, having initially looked to swoop in during the summer, but they are prepared to wait until the end of the season if a winter switch is not possible.

Respected reporter Paul Brown recently told GIVEMESPORT that tying Tomiyasu down to a new contract would be a positive sign as Arsenal look to keep their title-chasing squad together, while he has an important role to play in the Gunners' pursuit of the Premier League crown due to their progression in the Champions League meaning they have an action-packed schedule.

Arteta has made it clear that he is intending to frustrate potential bidders in their attempts to land the full-back as the Spanish tactician has ruled out the possibility of sanctioning his departure midway through the campaign due to his versatility potentially proving valuable in a push for silverware.

Fabrizio Romano - Tomiyasu wants to remain with Gunners

Romano understands that Arsenal are making progress in their quest to convince Tomiyasu to sign on the dotted line and commit his long-term future to the club as he is eager to snub a potential January move in favour of remaining at the Emirates Stadium.

Although the Italian journalist is aware that numerous Serie A heavyweights - including reigning champions Napoli - went into the winter window looking to acquire the Japanese fan favourite for the remainder of the season, the Gunners have been adamant that he is going nowhere.

Romano told GIVEMESPORT:

"Negotiations are advancing very well. There is still something to clarify in terms of the structure of the new deal, but Tomiyasu wants to stay. "We heard some rumours from Italy, saying Napoli, Roma and AC Milan are interested. It's true that many Italian clubs were considering a move on loan for Tomiyasu. "But Arsenal were very clear in their message because they said there was no chance of Tomiyasu leaving."

Onana eager to join Arsenal

Arsenal have been boosted in their hopes of landing Amadou Onana as the Everton midfielder is keen to join Arteta's side, according to reputable reporter Sacha Tavolieri, and there are ongoing discussions between the two clubs.

The Belgian journalist suggests talks over a move to the Emirates Stadium could progress quickly as the 22-year-old, who joined the Toffees in a £33million switch from Lille close to 18 months ago, is desperate to remain in the Premier League if he leaves Goodison Park.

Respected talkSPORT reporter Alex Crook recently told GIVEMESPORT that Onana has been on Arsenal's list of targets for a prolonged period of time, and they could look to take advantage of domestic rivals Everton's precarious financial situation.

But the north Londoners are not alone in their pursuit of the Belgium international as it is understood that Manchester United have also initiated contact over a mid-season switch after boss Erik ten Hag was initially eager to lure him to Old Trafford during the summer.

Everton are in a strong negotiating position as Onana still has three-and-a-half years remaining on his £100,000-per-week contract, meaning his suitors will need to meet the Merseyside outfit's demands if they want to have any chance of coming out on top in the race for his signature.