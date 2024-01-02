Highlights Arsenal may be forced to play the waiting game before pouncing for long-term target Matthijs De Ligt.

The Netherlands international's price tag and contract situation at Bayern Munich means it will be difficult for the Gunners to land him in the coming weeks.

Transfer insider Dean Jones believes De Ligt could be the perfect defensive partner for William Saliba.

Arsenal have 'no chance' of landing Bayern Munich star Matthijs De Ligt during the remainder of the winter window, but transfer insider Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT whether boss Mikel Arteta could draft in an alternative target as he seeks defensive reinforcements at the Emirates Stadium.

The Gunners stumbled in their title charge during the closing stages of 2023, with West Ham United consigning them to their first home Premier League defeat of the campaign and Fulham also coming out on top in a London derby on New Year's Eve.

Having shown plenty of ambition during the summer, with Declan Rice becoming Arsenal's most expensive arrival of all-time thanks to sealing a £105million switch, Arteta has another opportunity to splash the cash ahead of the February 1 deadline.

Gunners playing waiting game over long-term target De Ligt

De Ligt has been on Arsenal's radar for a prolonged period, according to The Athletic, with members of Arteta's coaching staff being admirers ahead of potentially attempting to lure him to the Premier League for the first time in his career.

But the report suggests it will be difficult for the Gunners to land the Netherlands international, who has been limited to just 435 minutes of action since the season got underway, in the coming weeks due to his price tag and contract situation at Bayern.

The German giants forked out £68million when they tempted De Ligt away from Serie A heavyweights Juventus in July 2022, making him one of the most expensive acquisitions at the Allianz Arena, and they are in a strong negotiating position.

Bayern Munich's most expensive signings of all-time Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur) €95m Lucas Hernandez (Atletico Madrid) €80m Matthijs De Ligt (Juventus) €67m Kim Min-jae (Napoli) €50m Leroy Sane (Manchester City) €49m Figures according to FootballTransfers - Correct as of 2/1/2024

That is because the central defender still has three-and-a-half years remaining on his contract, which allows him to pocket close to £265,000-per-week, making it even more difficult for Arsenal to strike a deal before the February 1 deadline.

But respected reporter Paul Brown recently told GIVEMESPORT that De Ligt would be a 'fascinating' addition to Arteta's squad as he goes in search of ending the north Londoners' lengthy wait to claim the Premier League crown.

Arsenal are not the only side to be keeping tabs on the 24-year-old's situation as, prior to the transfer window opening for business at the turn of the year, it emerged that Manchester United have added him to their shortlist of targets due to Red Devils boss Erik ten Hag prioritising defensive improvements.

Although Jones believes De Ligt is capable of striking up a formidable partnership with William Saliba at the heart of Arsenal's backline, he has serious doubts over whether a mid-season move to the Emirates Stadium is a possibility.

While Arteta may be frustrated in his hopes of landing the former Ajax man ahead of the winter window slamming shut, the reputable journalist has refused to rule out the possibility of an alternative defender heading to north London as the Gunners scour the market.

Jones told GIVEMESPORT:

"When you think of a partner for Saliba going forward, there is probably not many you could get that would be better than De Ligt. That is definitely an interesting one for them to target. "But, first and foremost, Arsenal are focusing on this January window and there is no chance that they are going to be getting De Ligt right now. "There is a chance that they will spend money on their defence. It wouldn't surprise me if they were to invest any money they have available in that backline. But if there is not a good option there, a loan is certainly going to be a good idea."

Nelson poised to seal loan exit

Arsenal are willing to sanction a loan deal which would see Reiss Nelson spend the remainder of the campaign away from the Emirates Stadium, according to Football Insider, and he has attracted interest from Premier League rivals and overseas.

The report suggests numerous admirers have expressed an interest in signing the Gunners' academy graduate, who is still searching for his first Premier League start of the season thanks to being behind Bukayo Saka in the pecking order, but they are unwilling to negotiate a permanent transfer during the remainder of the winter window.

Nelson penned a new £100,000-per-week contract in July, tying him down to Arsenal until the summer of 2027, and that means his current employers are not under pressure to cash in if a suitor attempts to test their resolve in the coming weeks.

Although it is understood that Wolverhampton Wanderers and La Liga side Sevilla are among the clubs keen to land the winger in a loan deal, he is eager to remain in his current surroundings and fight for a place in the forefront of Arteta's plans.

Nelson has made 82 appearances since coming through Arsenal's ranks, registering eight goals and nine assists along the way, but he is facing an uphill battle to leapfrog fan favourite Saka in the pecking order despite showing plenty of promise.