Highlights Arsenal are preparing to turn their attentions elsewhere as RB Leipzig are looking to extend Xavi Simons' stay by holding discussions with Paris Saint-Germain.

The attacking midfielder is highly-regarded by Gunners boss Mikel Arteta and has been on the north Londoners' radar ahead of the summer transfer window.

Simons has been in impressive form since joining Bundesliga outfit Leipzig on loan and has been identified as a potential luxury addition to Arsenal's squad.

Arsenal could end their pursuit of Xavi Simons as RB Leipzig are preparing to hold fresh discussions with Paris Saint-Germain as they look to keep him beyond the end of his loan spell and block a summer move to the Emirates Stadium, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

Despite finding themselves in the thick of a Premier League title race, having won more fixtures than any other side in the division this season, Gunners boss Mikel Arteta and sporting director Edu have been putting plans in place ahead of the transfer window reopening for business.

Although Arsenal were not afraid to splash the cash last summer, with Declan Rice becoming the most expensive acquisition in the north Londoners' history thanks to tying up a £105million switch from West Ham United, they are ready to draft in further reinforcements as they prepare for the 2024/25 campaign.

Leipzig Desire to Keep Simons Complicating Matters for Gunners

Title-chasers aware they were facing tough challenge in hunt for signature

Arsenal's hopes of landing Simons may come to an end in the coming weeks as Leipzig are planning to open talks with parent club PSG over keeping him at the Red Bull Arena beyond the expiry of his season-long loan, according to GMS sources, which will come as a blow for Arteta.

It is understood that the Bundesliga outfit are desperate to hold onto the Netherlands international after seeing him flourish in the German top flight and bag 23 goal contributions in all competitions since his temporary move from the Parc des Princes, and they want to convince the reigning Ligue 1 champions to strike a deal.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Xavi Simons has failed to register at least one key pass in just three Bundesliga outings this season, while his highest tally of six came in RB Leipzig's home wins over Wolfsburg and Darmstadt, along with a goalless draw with Mainz last month

GMS sources have been informed that Arsenal were already aware that it would be difficult to swoop in for Simons after he has earned rave reviews during his spell on Leipzig's books, but that has not stopped Spanish tactician Arteta keeping tabs on his situation due to rating him very highly.

The playmaker's arrival in the capital would give the Gunners even more options in the final third of the pitch, despite already being in free-scoring form and thumping Chelsea 5-0 earlier this week, and he has been delivering better figures than captain Martin Odegaard in various metrics this season.

Xavi Simons' statistical averages per 90 minutes this season compared to Martin Odegaard Xavi Simons Martin Odegaard Shots on target percentage 39.4 28.8 Shot-creating actions 6.07 5.72 Key passes 2.85 2.73 Shots 2.66 2.17 Assists 0.37 0.26 Goals 0.26 0.26 Statistics correct as of 24/04/2024

Simons Not Pinpointed as Priority Target by Arteta

North Londoners have identified two alternative positions they are desperate to bolster

Although Leipzig's attempts to negotiate a permanent move or another loan switch complicate matters for Arsenal, GMS sources understand that Simons had not been earmarked as a priority target by Arteta when he sat down with Edu to go through his initial plans for the fast-approaching transfer window.

The 21-year-old former PSV Eindhoven attacking midfielder, who has been described as 'amazing' by Leipzig teammate Dani Olmo, has been regarded as a potential luxury addition to the Gunners' squad and was not among the names the title-chasers were planning to open negotiations over imminently.

Related Arsenal 'Keeping an Eye on' Dusan Vlahovic Move This Summer Arsenal are monitoring Dusan Vlahovic's situation ahead of potentially attempting to lure him away from Juventus when the transfer window reopens

GMS sources have been told that Arsenal's main focus is to recruit a prolific striker, having been forced to contend with Gabriel Jesus spending lengthy spells of the season on the sidelines, while the arrival of a central midfielder is also wanted as Arteta prepares for another campaign which includes Champions League action.

All statistics courtesy of WhoScored and FBref