Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has turned his attentions away from attempting to lure Benjamin Sesko to the Emirates Stadium and is not poised to reignite his pursuit of the RB Leipzig star when the transfer window reopens despite making an eye-catching start to the season, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

The Gunners strengthened their attacking options with the loan addition of Raheem Sterling in a deal which will see parent club Chelsea continue paying the majority of his pay package, but the Premier League title-chasers stopped short of recruiting an out-and-out striker before last month's deadline.

Arteta and sporting director Edu sanctioned the £30million departure of Eddie Nketiah to Crystal Palace, resulting in Arsenal being left short of centre forward options for the first half of the season, but they are still not aiming to eventually win the race for Sesko's signature in the coming months.

Arteta Shifts His Focus Away from Sesko Deal

North Londoners no longer aiming to acquire typical centre forward

Arsenal are not planning to revisit their interest in Sesko when the transfer window reopens for business in 2025, according to GMS sources, as Arteta has moved away from the possibility of signing an attacking figure who matches the typical No.9 profile as he plots ways to bolster his squad in the future.

The Gunners were among the European heavyweights circling when the 21-year-old frontman had a release clause worth in the region of £55million written into his Leipzig contract during the summer, but he ended speculation over his future by opting to remain in his current surroundings instead of embarking on a fresh challenge.

GMS sources have been informed that Arsenal initially held discussions over a move as they viewed Sesko as a market opportunity, but he was not pinpointed as a priority target due to Arteta still having the likes of Kai Havertz and Gabriel Jesus at his disposal despite the exit of Nketiah.

Benjamin Sesko's statistical averages per 90 minutes during the 2023/24 domestic campaign compared to Kai Havertz and Gabriel Jesus Benjamin Sesko Kai Havertz Gabriel Jesus Percentage of aerial duels won 56.7 50.2 28.3 Shots 2.76 2.32 3.35 Shots on target 1.47 0.92 1.16 Goals 0.82 0.44 0.24 Key passes 0.71 1.57 1.77 Expected goals 0.45 0.42 0.38 Statistics correct as of 15/09/2024

The north Londoners have remained unmoved over the former Red Bull Salzburg marksman and are not contemplating adjusting their stance despite him scoring a hat-trick during Slovenia's 3-0 win over Kazakhstan earlier this week and finding the back of the net 70 times during the early stages of his senior club career.

Although Sesko's prolific form highlights his constant growth and output at the highest level, GMS sources have learned that Arsenal are not desperate to continue pursuing him even though they will keep him on their radar in case they decide to make a U-turn and return to the negotiating table further down the line.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Benjamin Sesko is averaging a goal every 44 minutes during the current Nations League campaign

Gunners Set for Fresh Chance to Sign Sesko

Slovenia international has gentleman's agreement to leave Leipzig

GMS sources have been told that Arsenal will have an opportunity to land Sesko if they decide to launch a fresh approach for Sesko, in a shock twist, as there is a gentleman's agreement for him to leave Leipzig at the end of the season despite signing a new contract which does not include a release clause.

The Bundesliga outfit have maintained that they will not stand in their No.30's way if an acceptable offer is made and it is clear that he wants to move onto pastures new, but they are in a strong negotiating position thanks to his fresh terms - which allow him to pocket close to £92,000-per-week at Red Bull Arena - not being due to expire until the summer of 2029.

Sesko opted to commit his future to Leipzig after he was made aware that he would not be guaranteed to secure a regular starting berth if he made the switch to Arsenal ahead of the campaign getting underway, GMS sources understand, and that resulted in him not entertaining the possibility of heading to north London.

The Gunners were not the only Premier League side showing interest in striking a deal during the summer as respected journalist Ben Jacobs previously told GMS that Chelsea were in the conversation to acquire Sesko's services, but he has backed himself to continue shining in Germany before potentially moving on at the end of the season.

