Arsenal are poised to discover whether they are on course to beat the likes of Aston Villa and the owners of Manchester City to the signing of Sverre Halseth Nypan before the summer transfer window officially opens as the Rosenborg star is on course to decide on a possible switch to the Emirates Stadium in the coming weeks, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

Having failed to seal the mid-season arrival of a big-name striker, which proved costly as Kai Havertz was ruled out for the remainder of the campaign thanks to suffering a hamstring injury a matter of days after the deadline, Gunners boss Mikel Arteta is putting plans in place to bolster his squad when the next opportunity arises.

Andrea Berta is edging towards playing a crucial role in Arsenal's recruitment drive as he has entered advanced talks to be installed as the north Londoners' sporting director, following Edu's exit last year, and there is an eagerness to improve their options after falling adrift in the Premier League title race.

Arteta Close to Discovering Nypan Preference

North Londoners facing competition for teenager's signature

Arteta target Nypan is planning to make a final decision on his future before the end of the season, according to GMS sources, with him weighing up whether to embark on a fresh challenge on Arsenal's books after also having Aston Villa and Manchester City's owners circling as the summer transfer window approaches.

The 18-year-old central midfielder, who has been described as an 'elite' talent by scout Ben Mattinson, still boasts widespread interest in his services despite opting to remain with boyhood club Rosenborg instead of jumping ship when he had the opportunity to leave during the early stages of 2025.

GMS sources have been informed that Arsenal, Aston Villa and joining one of Manchester City's sister clubs are his main options at this stage, having caught the eye with his performances in the Eliteserien last term, and Arteta has been given fresh hope of winning the race as Manchester United appear to be out of the running for an agreement.

The Red Devils have chosen to cool their interest despite the Norway under-21 international previously admitting that it would be 'a dream come true' to head to Old Trafford, meaning he will have to turn his attentions towards alternative suitors as he becomes increasingly likely to move onto pastures new.

Manchester United have not pinpointed the recruitment of Nypan as one of their priorities due to there being a need to address their immediate first-team issues instead of taking on up-and-coming youngsters, GMS sources have learned, resulting in there being an expectation to move to Arsenal or another of his admirers.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Sverre Halseth Nypan won eight ground duels and registered three shots in a goalscoring performance as Rosenborg sealed a 4-0 win over Kristiansund on the final day of the 2024 Eliteserien campaign

Berta At Risk of Potential Battle to Sign Nypan

Central midfielder already has proposal from overseas suitor

GMS sources have been told that potential incoming sporting director Berta is in line to face stiff competition from abroad if landing Nypan is earmarked as one of his first tasks at Arsenal because he has already had a proposal from a side on the continent as plans are put in place for next term.

The north Londoners are preparing for their options in the middle of the park to decrease at the end of the season, with Thomas Partey edging towards the final months of his £200,000-per-week contract, leading to there being an eagerness to bring in reinforcements when the transfer window reopens.

Although Nypan has already revealed his preferred destination to those close to him after Manchester United fell by the wayside when they were initially expected to acquire his services, GMS sources understand that he is seeking advice from his family over the best route to take before announcing his decision.

GMS sources recently revealed that fellow countryman Martin Odegaard has been attempting to convince the teenager to join him at the Emirates Stadium, but he resisted the temptation to rush into the move before last month's winter deadline and has forced Arteta to play the waiting game.

