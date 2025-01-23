Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard has been sounded out by Sverre Halseth Nypan as the Rosenborg star edges towards deciding whether to head to the Emirates Stadium or join Premier League rivals Manchester United ahead of the winter transfer window slamming shut, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

Gunners boss Mikel Arteta splashed the cash in the summer, with Riccardo Calafiori being the north Londoners' most expensive acquisition thanks to completing a £42million switch from Bologna, but playing catch-up in the title race has led to the Spanish tactician battling with Red Devils chief Ruben Amorim as the February 3 deadline approaches.

Odegaard, who has been on Arsenal's books since sealing a permanent move worth up to £34million from Real Madrid in August 2021, could play a pivotal role as Nypan weighs up whether to test himself in the capital or Old Trafford as he prepares to embark on a fresh challenge away from Rosenborg.

Nypan and Odegaard Discuss Gunners Switch

Teenager talking to fellow Norwegian after receiving offer

Odegaard is trying to convince Nypan to join Arsenal instead of Manchester United, according to GMS sources, after the teenager has been holding conversations with his fellow countryman in a bid to gain an understanding of the environment and pathway into the first-team picture at the Emirates Stadium.

The Gunners and Red Devils are facing stiff competition for the Norway under-21 international, who has been described as an 'elite talent' by scout Ben Mattinson since breaking into the forefront of Rosenborg's plans, as widespread interest has resulted in him continuing to weigh up his options instead of rushing into a decision over his future.

GMS sources have been informed that a move to Arsenal has become a more tempting proposition for Nypan in recent days, having been approached with a promising offer from north London and Bundesliga giants Borussia Dortmund, and that is a serious concern for Manchester United as they started the month as favourites to reach an agreement.

Although the 18-year-old has previously admitted that it would be 'a dream come true' to feature for the Red Devils, Arteta is looking to win the race for his signature and remains hopeful that conversations with Odegaard will result in the Gunners being pinpointed as his preferred landing spot this month.

Manchester United have risked missing out on Nypan after deciding to prioritise strengthening their squad with big-names who can make an immediate impact instead of pushing through moves for up-and-coming talent, GMS sources have learned, and Arsenal have set their sights on taking advantage.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Sverre Halseth Nypan won eight ground duels and registered three shots in a goalscoring performance as Rosenborg sealed a 4-0 win over Kristiansund last month

Arteta Keeping Tabs as Nypan Nears Decision

North Londoners and Red Devils monitoring developments

GMS sources have been told that Nypan is getting closer to making a final decision over his future, resulting in Arsenal and Manchester United monitoring developments, while it is likely that it will take a bid in the region of £10million for current employers Rosenborg to sanction his departure ahead of the fast-approaching February 3 transfer deadline.

The Gunners, who have been forced to contend with Gabriel Jesus being ruled out for the rest of the season after sustaining an anterior cruciate ligament injury earlier this month, and the Red Devils have no concerns over meeting the central midfielder's personal demands if they are identified as his first-choice destination.

Arsenal could profit from Manchester United telling Nypan that he will have to bide his time and potentially wait until the summer before making a move to Old Trafford, GMS sources understand, but domestic counterparts Chelsea and Manchester City have also been watching him as they deliberate whether to enter negotiations.

GMS sources recently revealed Arteta was put on red alert when it became clear that the highly-rated youngster was starting to look at alternative options due to a formal bid from the Red Devils not being forthcoming even though he has been on their radar for more than six months.

