Highlights Arsenal are preparing to announce that Takehiro Tomiyasu has committed his long-term future to the club after agreeing terms when a long-term contract was put on the table.

The Gunners have been eager to see the Japan international put pen-to-paper after the likes of Bayern Munich have been showing interest.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano understands that Serie A outfits were also among Tomiyasu's suitors during the winter window.

Arsenal star Takehiro Tomiyasu is 'very happy' at the Emirates Stadium and had the opportunity to seal his departure before the winter window slammed shut, but transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has exclusively told GIVEMESPORT why boss Mikel Arteta did not consider sanctioning his exit.

Although the Gunners allowed Alex Runarsson to embark on a fresh challenge by terminating his contract by mutual consent just a matter of hours before the deadline on February 1, it proved to be a quiet month in terms of incomings and outgoings in north London.

Arsenal were not able to splash the cash due to spending big last summer, with Declan Rice becoming the club-record signing thanks to sealing a £105million switch from West Ham United, and Arteta has turned his attentions towards attempting to tie Tomiyasu down to fresh terms.

Tomiyasu has reached agreement over new deal

Tomiyasu has agreed a new long-term contract with Arsenal, according to TEAMtalk, and is expected to put pen-to-paper later this month after there was a breakthrough in negotiations before he headed onto international duty for the Asian Cup in January.

The report suggests that the Gunners have been desperate to extend the Japan international's current deal as he had gained interest from the likes of reigning Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich and other clubs across Europe after being restricted to just 628 minutes of Premier League action this season.

Tomiyasu entered the final 18 months of his £55,000-per-week agreement at the turn of the year, resulting in suitors noticing a potential opportunity to pounce, but Arsenal remained resolute throughout the winter window after he has been reliable when called upon by Arteta.

Takehiro Tomiyasu's statistical averages in the Premier League this season Pass success percentage 86.2 Average match rating 6.52 Clearances per game 1.4 Tackles per game 0.8 Interceptions per game 0.8 Statistics according to WhoScored - Correct as of 5/2/2024

Italian journalist Romano recently told GIVEMESPORT that the Gunners are 'very optimistic' of seeing the right-back and fellow defender Ben White commit their long-term futures to the club by signing on the dotted line after advancing in internal discussions.

It is understood that Arsenal are planning to officially tie Tomiyasu down to a new contract in the coming weeks as he has returned from the Asian Cup following Japan's elimination from the competition, while they reached the final stages of talks with his representatives in December.

The Premier League title-chasers beat north London rivals Tottenham Hotspur to the 25-year-old's signature when he rubber-stamped a £19.8million switch from Serie A side Bologna in September 2021, but injuries have had an impact on the amount of game time he has enjoyed in the capital.

Fabrizio Romano - Arsenal had the opportunity to sell Tomiyasu last month

Romano understands that Tomiyasu was coveted by a host of Serie A clubs during the winter transfer window, with sides looking to offer a route back to Italy on loan for the remainder of the campaign after he has been forced to play second-fiddle to White for extensive periods.

The respected reporter is also aware that Arsenal had opportunities to cash in last month, but Arteta and sporting director Edu were keen to retain the former Sint-Truiden man's services after he also made it clear that he is content at the Emirates Stadium.

Romano told GIVEMESPORT:

"It is true that Arsenal had some possibilities to sell Tomiyasu during the winter transfer window. They had some loan proposals, from what I heard, from Italy. "But, at the end of the day, it was never something concrete because the board and Arteta always wanted to keep Tomiyasu, and he is very happy at the club."

Arteta eager to offload Lokonga

Arsenal will look to sell Albert Sambi Lokonga when the transfer window reopens in the summer, according to Football Insider, and Arteta is not planning to make a U-turn on his decision regardless of whether he shines for Luton Town during the remainder of the campaign.

The report suggests that the Belgian midfielder, who joined the Hatters after a £500,000 loan fee was agreed in September, has no future at the Emirates Stadium after struggling to force his way into their best XI and it has led to the Gunners preparing to look for potential suitors.

Arsenal forked out £15million when they landed Lokonga from Anderlecht in July 2021, but he has been restricted to just 39 appearances for the club and seen the likes of Rice and Jorginho join since his arrival, pushing him further down the pecking order.

Reputable journalist Paul Brown previously told GIVEMESPORT that Arteta took a risk by swooping in for the 24-year-old, but insisted that it was a worthwhile deal to complete due to him showing in flashes that he has plenty of potential, while he was not among the north Londoners' most expensive acquisitions in recent years.

Lokonga has started Luton's last six Premier League clashes as they look to pull away from the relegation zone, taking his number of outings for the Kenilworth Road-based outfit up to 11, and his prolonged run at the forefront of chief Rob Edwards' plans comes after he failed to make a single matchday squad for more than two months.