Highlights Arsenal unlikely to target Aston Villa striker Ollie Watkins ahead of the 2024 summer transfer window, despite reports from Spain stating the contrary.

The Gunners are aiming to win the 2023/24 Premier League title, but are already looking ahead at potential centre-forward targets.

Mikel Arteta's side are interested in signing Brentford striker Ivan Toney, but any deal will depend on his price tag.

Arsenal are unlikely to move for Aston Villa striker Ollie Watkins in the near future, as transfer insider Dean Jones hints that the forward is not currently a “prime candidate” at the Emirates Stadium.

Mikel Arteta is hoping to secure the Gunners’ first Premier League title in 20 years during the 2023/24 campaign, having succumbed to eventual treble winners in the late stages last term.

Arsenal will be in the market to sign a forward come the 2024 summer transfer window, having experienced issues in the No. 9 position throughout the campaign. Watkins is enjoying an exceptional season at Aston Villa and is unlikely to be sold on the cheap if he is allowed to leave Villa Park later this year.

Arsenal will target the signing of a striker when the 2024 summer transfer window opens for business in June. Arteta’s current options for the No. 9 role include Gabriel Jesus and Eddie Nketiah.

The former is currently absent from the squad with a knee injury, having suffered various knocks and niggles since the beginning of the 2023/24 season. Meanwhile, Nketiah has proven himself to be a steady presence in front of goal but is unlikely to be the catalyst to fire Arsenal to the Premier League title.

According to reports in Spain (via Football365), Arsenal are preparing to launch a summer move for Watkins. Arteta and sporting director Edu Gaspar will make a striker signing their top priority in the summer and have several options to consider as the market draws closer.

Arsenal reportedly see Watkins as the ‘ideal candidate’ to boost their forward line, having enjoyed an impressive season under the stewardship of Unai Emery at Villa Park. At the time of writing, the 28-year-old has scored 18 goals and registered 12 assists in 35 appearances for the Villans this term, helping fire the one-time European Cup winners into Champions League qualification contention and the last-16 of the Europa Conference League.

The report also claims that Arsenal could table £85m to secure Watkins’ services, proving a hefty fee for the England international. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT in October 2023, Sunday People chief sports writer Neil Moxley hinted that Watkins could be worth £75m, with Villa in no rush to sell the marksman whose deal at Villa Park runs until the summer of 2028.

Gabriel Jesus vs Ollie Watkins - 23/24 Premier League stats Gabriel Jesus (Arsenal) Ollie Watkins (Aston Villa) Appearances 13(4) 25 Minutes 1099 2213 Goals 4 13 Assists 3 10 Shots per game 2.4 3 Key passes per game 1.4 1.4 Dribbles per game 1.5 0.7 Fouled per game 1.5 0.4 Overall rating 7.07 7.33 Stats according to WhoScored, correct as of 21-02-24

Jones feels that the reports from Spain could be false and hasn’t heard “any positive feedback” from Arsenal’s end about the signing of Watkins. The journalist admits that the Gunners will sign a striker, but it won’t be Watkins. Jones told GIVEMESPORT:

“I don't see anything in Arsenal’s links to Watkins, to be honest. I think he's got the potential to make a move at some stage. I believe there are doubts about whether it will happen in the next year. I think Villa is a very good spot for him to be. “From conversations I've had, Villa don't seem to have that much concern about him leaving. From the Arsenal end, I haven't had any positive feedback about them genuinely being in the conversation to try to sign him. They are going to sign a forward. But I don't feel that Watkins is a prime candidate for that at this stage.”

Despite Arsenal being unlikely to sign Watkins during the 2024 summer transfer window, the 13-time English champions will likely be in the market for a centre-forward over the next few months. Arteta and Edu will want to improve on their current No. 9 options if they're going to challenge for the biggest honours in football.

Jones has recently told GIVEMESPORT (20th February) that Arsenal ‘have a level of interest’ in Brentford striker Ivan Toney. The transfer insider indicates that any deal depends on the Bees’ price tag of the 27-year-old and hints that the north London outfit would probably avoid a move if he’s valued at £100m.

Meanwhile, Gazzetta dello Sport has claimed that Arsenal are monitoring Atalanta midfielder Ederson's services. The Gunners are joined by a host of Premier League sides in their interest in the 24-year-old, including Liverpool, Manchester United, Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur.

Arsenal switch their attention back to Premier League action on 24th February, when they host Newcastle at the Emirates Stadium, looking to avenge their 1-0 defeat at St. James’ Park in the reverse fixture in November 2023.