Arsenal may have been handed a slight boost in their bid to sign Aston Villa star Ollie Watkins, with ESPN journalist James Olley stating that the talisman is 'open' to a move to north London - though a deal may not happen in the January transfer window with any potential capture being 'complicated'.

Arsenal have been chasing a striker for months, having been in for Benjamin Sesko of RB Leipzig and more - though any deal has not yet been sanctioned. Wednesday, however, saw them make a bid for Watkins according to reports - and whilst a deal isn't on the cards just yet, Olley has stated that the Englishman would be open to a move.

Olley: Watkins 'Would Like' Arsenal Move

The striker has been linked with the Gunners in the past 24 hours

Speaking on ESPN, Olley stated that Watkins would like the move, and that he is open to joining the Gunners - though any deal would be complicated with the Telegraph reporting that Villa value their star man at £80m+.

Ollie Watkins' Premier League statistics - Aston Villa squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Goals 10 1st Assists 5 1st Key Passes Per Game 0.9 5th Shots Per Game 2.6 1st Aerial Duels Won Per Game 1.3 =2nd Match rating 6.78 5th

He said:

"Arsenal have had a bid rejected by Aston Villa for their striker Ollie Watkins. It comes as the Gunners are assessing their options really, after it became clear that Benjamin Sesko wouldn't leave Red Bull Leipzig this month. "Watkins is one of a number of players that they have been tracking for a while because they know that they need to strengthen in those attacking positions. "Obviously they lost Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Jesus to injury, but really they were short before that anyway. They decided against signing a striker last summer when Sesko signed his new contract with Leipzig. "The situation with Watkins is kind of complicated. He would like the move, I'm told, I think he's open to joining Arsenal, and he is on record as saying that it would be his dream to play for the Gunners one day. "But it is a difficult situation because it comes right near the end of the window, but also there is some uncertainty about Villa's other centre-forward, Jhon Duran, who is attracting interest from Al-Nassr in Saudi Arabia. "The Saudi Pro League transfer window closes on Friday night, so that is three days before the Premier League window closes. I think because the timing of the bid has not gone down particularly well with Villa, as it's come just a few hours before they played their Champions League game against Celtic."

Arsenal Need a New Striker

Injuries mean they cannot afford to miss out on a new front man

Arsenal do need an out-and-out striker with Gabriel Jesus being injured until the end of the season.

Mikel Arteta simply cannot rely on Kai Havertz to lead the line on his own with the club competing on three fronts for the time being, and a striker even to rival the German in attack is much needed.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Ollie Watkins has 69 goals in 169 games for Aston Villa in the Premier League.

Watkins' exceptional tally of 19 Premier League goals and 13 assists in the top-flight last season dragged Villa to the Champions League, and although they haven't quite been at the same levels in the top-flight again this season, they've still been solid enough to mount a push for some form of European football - in which Watkins - described as "phenomenal" by Ben Foster - has had a big hand.

Should he join Arsenal, the club could mount a serious push to rival Liverpool in the title race.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 30-01-25.

