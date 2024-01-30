Highlights Arsenal could potentially consider a late move to sign Newcastle United's Callum Wilson in the final hours of the 2024 winter transfer window, but it must be a permanent deal at the Emirates Stadium.

Arsenal could have an “opportunity” to sign Newcastle United star Callum Wilson in the final days of the 2024 winter window at the Emirates Stadium, as transfer expert Fabrizio Romano exclusively tells GIVEMESPORT that any deal must be a permanent deal and not a loan.

Mikel Arteta has been unable to strengthen his Gunners side throughout the transfer window. Still, he will hope that sporting director Edu Gaspar can pull off a surprise move in the market’s late stages.

Arsenal have been linked with interest in bolstering their centre-forward ranks since the beginning of January, with current No. 9 Gabriel Jesus struggling for form during the 2023/24 Premier League season. Wilson has been a useful and reliable performer for Newcastle, often playing second fiddle to Alexander Isak at St. James’ Park, but he could now be available on the market.

Arsenal’s interest in Wilson could light up quiet window

Arsenal have been unable to splash the cash during the 2024 winter transfer window owing to the club’s need to comply with the Premier League’s profit and sustainability rules. The Gunners enjoyed a productive 2023 summer market, which resulted in them spending over £200m on four additions to Arteta’s squad. The north London outfit’s marquee signing was securing West Ham United midfielder Declan Rice’s signature in a club record deal worth £105m.

However, given their heavy spending in the summer, it’s unsurprising that Arsenal have been keen to rein in the business throughout the winter and could use the next transfer window to bolster Arteta’s squad. Arsenal would turn towards their centre-forward department when asked where they would like to strengthen. First-choice No. 9 Jesus has scored just three goals in 16 Premier League outings before their trip to Nottingham Forest on 30th January.

According to The Evening Standard (26th January), Newcastle could be forced to sell Wilson for just £18m in the final week of the winter transfer window, with Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester United all alerted to his availability. The Magpies must raise money to comply with the Premier League’s profit and sustainability rules, and they could encourage a fire sale of some of their top stars.

Journalist Ben Jacobs recently told GIVEMESPORT (28th January) that Arsenal would not have a problem with Wilson’s wages, and it could be a move to watch in the window's final days. The 13-time English champions could enact a surprise move for the centre-forward, though they must remain wary of their financial concerns.

Gabriel Jesus vs Callum Wilson - 2023/24 Premier League stats Gabriel Jesus Callum Wilson Appearances 12(4) 7(7) Minutes 1021 722 Goals 3 7 Assists 2 1 Shots per game 2.2 2.2 Key passes per game 1.3 0.4 Dribbles per game 1.4 0.8 Fouled per game 1.4 0.8 Overall rating 6.97 6.80 Stats according to WhoScored, correct as of 29-01-24

Fabrizio Romano - Newcastle insist Wilson ‘is going nowhere’ amid Premier League interest

Romano can envisage there being a late Premier League scramble to sign Wilson as Newcastle consider a potential sale. The transfer expert reveals that the Magpies don’t want to sell but may be forced to consider if a club like Arsenal offer a significant proposal. Asked if Wilson could be in the market during the final hours of the window, Romano told GIVEMESPORT:

“Yes, I think that will be the case. It could be one to watch. Newcastle insist that the player is going nowhere, which is the same position they had on Kieran Trippier. So, it's not easy, but if they receive an important proposal because of Financial Fair Play, that could be a different situation. Wilson could be open to the move. “We heard rumours about a transfer to Atletico Madrid, but from what I'm hearing, they will sign Moise Kean. So, he's not going to Atletico. Premier League clubs could have an opportunity in the final hours, but it must be an important proposal, not a loan.”

Arsenal’s quiet window could be set to continue as the Gunners contemplate a winter with no additions, turning their focus back to Premier League matters. Arteta hopes his side can go one better than last term and secure their first top-flight title since 2004 by triumphing after being pipped to the post by treble winners Manchester City during the 2022/23 season.

Romano has recently told GIVEMESPORT (29th January) that Arsenal have sent scouts to watch Leicester City midfielder Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall. The Italian journalist believes that a Brighton & Hove Albion move for the midfielder is more likely after The Athletic reported that the Seagulls are negotiating with the Foxes over a deal for the 25-year-old.

Meanwhile, transfer insider Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT (29th January) that Manchester United like Real Sociedad’s Martin Zubimendi but hints the midfielder could choose to move to Arsenal instead of the Red Devils.