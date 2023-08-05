Arsenal are 'actively working' on a deal for David Raya and the Emirates Stadium outfit are 'optimistic' of reaching an agreement with Brentford despite having a key decision to make, journalist Ben Jacobs has told GIVEMESPORT.

The Gunners have entered their final preparations ahead of the new Premier League season getting underway with a home clash against Nottingham Forest on August 12.

Arsenal transfer news - David Raya

According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Arsenal upped the ante in their pursuit of Raya by heading to Brentford with an opening offer worth up to £23million this week.

The Italian journalist suggests the goalkeeper, who failed to miss a single minute of Premier League action last season, has informed his current employers of wanting the move to be sanctioned after already agreeing personal terms with their London neighbours.

But Arsenal's proposal has fallen considerably short of Brentford's demands as they have slapped a £40million price tag on Raya, which has put reigning Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich off putting a permanent offer on the table.

Instead, the German giants have attempted to take the Spain international on loan, but the Bees rejected the proposal and put negotiations on hold.

It is understood that Raya has already agreed a contract in principle with Arsenal, but Brentford are unwilling to allow him to head through the exit door on the cheap despite entering the final 12 months of his £25,000-per-week contract.

Alex Crook, the talkSPORT reporter, recently told GIVEMESPORT that Arsenal are sensing an opportunity to pounce for the former Blackburn Rovers man.

What has Ben Jacobs said about Raya?

Jacobs believes Arsenal will only stump up the cash needed to sign Raya if Arteta intends to make him the Gunners' new first-choice shot-stopper, replacing Aaron Ramsdale.

Although the respected journalist understands the north Londoners are optimistic of reaching a compromise with Brentford, he feels a key decision needs to be made over whether it makes business sense to pounce after already splashing the cash this summer.

Jacobs told GIVEMESPORT: "If Arsenal go out there and do pay another high transfer fee, not only will it take their spending to record levels - and it's already record levels for Arsenal - but it will probably be something around a £250million-plus summer spend for Arsenal.

"I don't think you spend in the region of £40million, if it becomes that high, unless Raya is definitely the No.1.

"Arsenal still need to consider whether the finances in this deal make sense, but they're actively working on it. They are optimistic but all summer, on Raya, Brentford have not been easy to deal with."

Latest Transfer News: All The Gossip, Every Rumour And Done Deal This Transfer Window

What's next for Arsenal?

It could be a case of one goalkeeper in and another heading through the Arsenal exit door as, according to Romano, Nottingham Forest have held discussions over a move for Matt Turner.

The transfer guru suggests the Tricky Trees have asked the Gunners what it would take to sign the United States international, who was restricted to just 630 minutes of action last season, after he has been identified as an alternative option to Manchester United's Dean Henderson.

Although there is a considerable gap in Arsenal and Forest's respective valuations of Turner, dialogue has remained open between the two clubs.

The 29-year-old's £35,000-per-week contract is not due to expire until the summer of 2025, leaving the Gunners in a strong negotiating position.

Turner has been on Arsenal's books since a £5.75million move from Major League Soccer franchise New England Revolution was rubber-stamped last year.