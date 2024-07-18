Highlights Arsenal have made plans to come back into the fray for Nico Williams if it becomes clear that the Athletic Bilbao winger cannot join Barcelona due to their financial limitations.

Gunners boss Mikel Arteta has altered his stance and is eager to win the race for the Spain international's signature after playing a pivotal role in his homeland winning Euro 2024.

Williams has already been made aware of the terms on offer at Barcelona after pinpointing the La Liga giants as his preferred destination if he leaves his boyhood club.

Arsenal are poised to make a U-turn and return to the race for Nico Williams' signature if La Liga heavyweights Barcelona are unable to strike a deal as the Athletic Bilbao star has re-emerged on boss Mikel Arteta's shortlist of potential acquisitions at the Emirates Stadium, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

Having sealed the permanent signing of David Raya for £27million, following a productive loan spell from Brentford, the Gunners have turned their attentions towards bringing in further reinforcements ahead of getting the new campaign underway with a clash against Wolverhampton Wanderers on August 17.

Arteta came within touching distance of ending Arsenal's wait for a Premier League title, only for Manchester City to make history by becoming the first side to be crowned the English top flight champions four seasons on the spin, and the Spanish tactician has been holding discussions with sporting director Edu over the north Londoners' recruitment drive.

Arteta Has Reconsidered Stance After Williams' Euro 2024 Performances

North Londoners monitoring Spain international's situation

Arsenal will come back into the picture to land Williams if Barcelona's attempts to rubber-stamp a deal collapse, according to GMS sources, and his performances at Euro 2024 have resulted in Arteta reconsidering his stance after initially cooling his interest when the personal terms he is seeking came to light.

The winger played a crucial role in Spain beating England to silverware last weekend, with him bagging his second goal of the tournament to put his homeland ahead in the final, but there is ongoing uncertainty over where he will be plying his trade during the fast-approaching campaign.

GMS sources have been informed that Arsenal are genuine admirers of Williams, who would provide the likes of Gabriel Martinelli and Leandro Trossard with stiff competition for a starting berth at the Emirates Stadium, and they were among the first suitors to discover the terms surrounding a potential deal.

Nico Williams' statistical averages per 90 minutes during the 2023/24 domestic campaign compared to Gabriel Martinelli and Leandro Trossard Nico Williams Gabriel Martinelli Leandro Trossard Crosses 6.10 4.87 3.11 Shot-creating actions 4.82 4.11 3.55 Key passes 1.87 2.05 1.31 Assists 0.44 0.18 0.05 Goals 0.20 0.27 0.66 Statistics correct as of 18/07/2024

But the Gunners have suffered a serious blow in their hopes of tempting the winger away from boyhood club Athletic Bilbao as, in the aftermath of being described as 'incredible' by BBC journalist John Bennett, he is eager to join Barcelona after the La Liga giants have upped the ante in their pursuit despite their financial limitations.

Williams is aware of Arsenal's interest, GMS sources have learned, but the north Londoners have remained hopeful of striking an agreement instead of being optimistic or expectant due to his wish to join his current employers' domestic rivals, while Chelsea are also willing to push the boat out to satisfy his personal demands.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Nico Williams registered 31 dribbles during Euro 2024, which was the sixth-highest tally in the competition

Barcelona Waiting for Williams to Make Final Decision

La Liga heavyweights have made contract offer

GMS sources have been told that Barcelona are expecting to get a response from Williams in the coming days after putting a contract offer on the table, while the Blaugrana are supremely confident that money will not be an issue and they will get the green light from La Liga to activate the release clause written into his deal.

New head coach Hansi Flick is desperate to sign the 22-year-old in speedy fashion, but he is still waiting for a final decision from his transfer target and verification that such a hefty sum can be spent amid the club's current financial situation, leading to fears that he could move to the Premier League if they hit a wall.

Williams' release clause is worth in the region of £50million, GMS sources recently revealed, meaning that Arsenal are already aware of what it would take to leave Athletic Bilbao helpless and have the opportunity to enter negotiations over personal terms as they aim to bolster their squad.

Barcelona are proving to be a major hindrance in the Gunners' recruitment plans as they also have an interest in Mikel Merino, another member of Spain's Euro 2024-winning squad, making it difficult for Arteta to pounce for the Real Sociedad defensive midfielder in the coming weeks.

