Arsenal are open to agreeing an eleventh hour loan deal for an alternative striker target after Emirates Stadium recruitment chiefs have accepted defeat in their pursuit of Newcastle United marksman Alexander Isak, RB Leipzig star Benjamin Sesko and Wolverhampton Wanderers talisman Matheus Cunha, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

Gunners boss Mikel Arteta is facing up to the prospect of being left with limited attacking options if he refrains from completing late business ahead of the winter transfer window's February 3 deadline as Gabriel Jesus suffered a season-ending anterior cruciate ligament injury earlier this month.

Kai Havertz, who has been on Arsenal's books since completing a £65million switch from domestic counterparts Chelsea in June 2023, is the north Londoners' only available centre forward as they prepare to make the trip to Girona for their final Champions League clash ahead of the knockout phase.

Isak, Sesko and Cunha Out of Gunners' Reach

North Londoners forced to look into temporary acquisitions

Arteta is refusing to rule out the possibility of sealing a late loan deal ahead of the transfer window slamming shut, according to GMS sources, as there remains a desire to boost his side's goal threat despite coming to terms with the fact that top targets Isak, Sesko and Cunha are out of reach midway through the campaign.

The latter has a £60million price tag as Wolves are desperate to keep him on board, amid fears that his departure could derail their attempts to stave off relegation to the Championship, while Nottingham Forest have also been toying with the idea of lodging a club-record bid for the Brazilian.

Cunha was among his current employers' leading threats when Arsenal claimed a narrow victory at Molineux last weekend, with Riccardo Calafiori grabbing the winner, but GMS sources have been informed that his valuation and demands for other big-names resulted in the capital club having to devise a back-up plan as they seek further firepower.

Newcastle have remained insistant throughout the month that Isak will not be leaving St James' Park, with them even valuing him at more than £150million in an attempt to deter the Gunners and other interested parties, while Leipzig frontman Sesko will also be difficult to land in the coming days.

Arsenal are not prepared to splash the cash on a target they do not fully believe in as they aim to close the gap on Premier League leaders Liverpool, GMS sources have learned, leading to Arteta considering the prospect of diving into the loan market after being offered centre forwards ahead of the fast-approaching transfer deadline.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Alexander Isak has been averaging a Premier League goal every 101 minutes this season

Arteta Open-Minded in Pursuit of More Goals

Tactician wants fresh competition for Havertz amid Jesus injury

GMS sources have been told that Arteta has remained open-minded about adding to Arsenal's frontline as there is an awareness that Havertz needs fresh competition if they want to recover from the blow of missing out on their first-choice targets and end their wait to be crowned the Premier League champions.

Leipzig succeeded in tying Sesko down to a new contract during the summer, resulting in him having a £70million price tag, which has complicated matters when the Gunners have taken their search overseas after Isak and Cunha could not be lured away from domestic rivals Newcastle and Wolves respectively.

Arsenal have been forced to acknowledge that there are too many complications when it comes to attempting to acquire the trio at the season's halfway point, and GMS sources understand that the north Londoners could reach a temporary agreement for an alternative attacker as they look to keep their title push on track.

Arteta is not only attempting to improve his squad in the final third of the pitch as GMS sources recently revealed that a deal is being worked on to recruit Sverre Halseth Nypan after the Rosenborg central midfielder has shown interest in embarking on a fresh challenge at the Emirates Stadium.

