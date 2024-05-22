Highlights Arsenal are set to make Pedro Neto one of their standout potential recruits as boss Mikel Arteta is desperate to bolster his wide options.

The Gunners have previously looked into the possibility of being able to lure the Portugal international away from Wolves.

Arsenal are primed to enter formal discussions if it becomes clear that Neto could be acquired for less than his £80million price tag.

Arsenal are ready to make Wolverhampton Wanderers star Pedro Neto one of their key targets for the summer transfer window as Emirates Stadium recruitment staff have not been given optimism of being able to strike deals for two alternative wingers, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

The Gunners showed plenty of ambition ahead of the 2023/24 campaign, which resulted in Declan Rice becoming the most expensive acquisition in the north Londoners' history as the midfielder completed a £105million switch from West Ham United, but it was not enough to come out on top in the race for the Premier League title.

Mikel Arteta, who has led Arsenal to 140 wins since being handed the managerial reins, has been holding internal discussions with sporting director Edu over plans to improve the squad in a bid to ensure they do not suffer more heartbreak in the hunt to be crowned champions at the end of next season.

Gunners Contemplating Swoop for Neto

Arteta has previously looked at possibility of deal with Wolves

Arsenal are seriously considering whether to make Neto a prime target as they seek attacking reinforcements ahead of the 2024/25 campaign, according to GMS sources, and the capital club have previously looked into the possibility of being able to lure him away from domestic rivals Wolves.

It is understood that the Gunners are serious admirers of the Portugal international, who racked up 14 goal contributions during an injury-hit season, and they remain in the picture to acquire his services despite Newcastle United and reigning Premier League champions Manchester City also being linked.

GMS sources have been informed that Arteta is in the market for fresh wide options, and Neto is in line to work his way up the shortlist of potential recruits as the arrivals of Athletic Bilbao talisman Nico Williams and Crystal Palace playmaker Michael Olise are looking increasingly unlikely at this stage.

Pedro Neto's statistical averages per 90 minutes this season compared to Nico Williams and Michael Olise Pedro Neto Nico Williams Michael Olise Crosses 6.85 6.31 6.83 Shot-creating actions 4.46 4.94 5.77 Key passes 2.26 1.91 2.54 Shots 2.14 2.16 3.94 Assists 0.54 0.46 0.42 Statistics correct as of 22/05/2024

Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth recently told GMS that Wolves are under no pressure to cash in on the 24-year-old as they are not in immediate danger of breaching the Premier League's profit and sustainabilty rules, which could hinder Arsenal in their pursuit, but the West Midlands outfit may be forced to consider sanctioning his departure if it becomes clear that he wants to embark on a fresh challenge.

Neto has been described as 'absolutely incredible' by Wanderers head coach Gary O'Neil, highlighting that he is at the forefront of future plans at Molineux, but GMS sources are aware that he is remaining on the Gunners' radar as they seek fresh competition for the likes of Gabriel Martinelli and Leandro Trossard on the left flank.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Pedro Neto has found the back of the net once and registered as many assists over the course of five career appearances against Arsenal, recording two victories along the way

North Londoners Ready to Open Talks if Neto Demands Decrease

Premier League giants aware of £80m price tag rumours

GMS sources have been told that Arsenal are primed to enter formal discussions over a move for Neto if it becomes clear that current employers Wolves have pinpointed £60million as a realistic fee they are willing to accept when the transfer window reopens for business in the coming weeks.

The former Lazio and Braga wide-man's valuation has been a serious issue for the Gunners as there has been speculation that they may be forced to fork out up to £80million in order to strike a deal, but Wanderers are aware that his injury record means it will be difficult to tempt suitors into meeting those demands.

Neto still has three years remaining on his £50,000-per-week contract, resulting in Wolves being in a strong negotiating position ahead of Arsenal potentially testing their resolve, but lowering their financial expectations to £60million would leave the door ajar for Arteta and Edu to pounce.

